She Took the Day Off Work to Move Into Her Roommate’s Bedroom—Only to Find Her Roommate Haven’t Even Started Packing

Moving day is stressful enough when everyone is packed, organized and ready to go. But when the person moving out apparently hasn’t gotten around to the packing part, things can go downhill pretty quickly.

One woman was looking forward to a fresh start after her roommate finally moved out.

The plan was simple enough: her roommate would vacate her bedroom, she’d move into that space, and someone new would take over her old room.

A little coordination, a few boxes and everyone could settle into their new arrangements.

At least, that was the idea.

Unfortunately, by 4 p.m. on the scheduled move-out day, the departing roommate hadn’t even finished half her packing.

And cleaning? That apparently hadn’t made it onto the day’s agenda, either.

Meanwhile, the other residents were stuck waiting with their belongings packed and their own moving plans on hold.

The woman had even taken the day off work to get everything done, only to discover that her roommate seemed remarkably unconcerned about the inconvenience.

Now she’s wondering how someone could be so casual about leaving an entire household in limbo.

My roommate is taking forever to move out. Today is her move out day and she still hasn’t even finished half or cleaned anything and it’s 4pm on the first of the month. I’m moving into her room and someone else is moving into mine and we’re just waiting for her to leave. I just peeked in and she’s still has hours of stuff to do.

Yikes.

I doubt she can finish by today. It’s left us all with our stuff in boxes just waiting. We’ve asked her to let us help and she told us to just chill. She is so entitled I can’t even believe she thinks it’s okay to just start cleaning and packing at 12 pm on the day she’s supposed to move out. And technically with tenant laws here she should have moved out yesterday by 1pm.

Wow.

We also asked her to steam clean her carpet because she has a dog and her rug is covered in stains but I don’t see that happening with this timeline. I do not understand how people can act like this casually. We are not young, she’s 30 years old. Shes just grown up very rich and never had to take care of herself. I took the day off to move and now I don’t know when I’ll even be able to. I am so happy she is moving out, this is like the exact ending to sum up her living here.

The woman’s frustration is completely understandable. Moving requires coordination, and when several people are switching rooms, one person’s delay can disrupt everyone else’s plans.

Starting to pack at noon on the day you’re supposed to leave is certainly cutting things close, especially when there’s an entire bedroom to empty and clean.

The fact that the other residents offered to help makes the situation even more frustrating. Rather than accepting assistance or explaining how she intended to finish on time, the departing roommate reportedly told everyone to relax.

That’s probably not the response anyone wants to hear while standing beside a pile of moving boxes.

There’s also the issue of the stained carpet. If the roommate is responsible for cleaning up after her dog under the lease or their agreement, she shouldn’t simply leave that work for the next person.

However, the precise move-out deadline matters. The woman believes her roommate was legally required to leave by 1 p.m. the previous day, but that would depend on the applicable tenancy rules and lease terms. Being behind schedule doesn’t automatically establish a legal violation.

Still, the roommate owes the others clear communication about when the room will actually be available. If she can’t finish on time, she should acknowledge the inconvenience rather than dismiss everyone’s concerns.

At 30, she should understand that moving out involves more than eventually getting her belongings through the door.

And if this is how she’s handling her departure, it’s not particularly surprising that her housemates are looking forward to it.

This person went through something similar.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

This person has some questions.

And this person has a brilliant idea.

Everyone else was ready to move on, but apparently the one person actually moving out hadn’t gotten the memo.

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