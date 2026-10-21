She Won’t Let The Neighbor Kids Use Her Son’s Jungle Gym Unless They Include Him, And Now She Fears An Argument With Their Parents Made It Worse

It’s always a shame when kids get caught up in something that has nothing to do with them.

One mom found that out after arguing with her neighbors when her puppy got loose.

Even though he was only outside for about five minutes, they still threatened to call the cops.

Well, later that same day, her son came inside crying because his friends said their mom wouldn’t let them include him.

But the only problem was that they were still using his jungle gym. So, she told them to go elsewhere if they couldn’t include him. Now she’s worried her son will lose his friends over something she caused.

Read on to see everything she had to say.

AITAH for not allowing my neighbors kid to play in my yard when they refuse to play with my son? Today, my almost six-year-old let our puppy (9m) out again, and two days ago, he knocked my elderly mom down, and she broke her leg. My dog is a menace, but I love him dearly. I chased him around the house, and my neighbors came around screaming about how they’re calling the cops. I told them they should mind their business and go back inside. My dog was inside in 5 minutes. He likes to be chased. The problem is they have a 7-year-old son, and the neighbor on the other side of my house also has an 8-year-old son. They often all play together with my son, especially using all his toys and equipment outside.

As soon as her son came in crying, she was done dealing with it.

Well, today, the little boys told my son that they were having a two-person playdate, and their mom told them they could only play with one other person. My son came in crying, of course. I knew there was a chance since I didn’t apologize earlier. I knew I should’ve said sorry to just keep the peace. I’ve been warned about their behavior by my other neighbor. I’m new in town. Anyways, they were playing in his HUGE jungle gym, so I went out and told them if they can’t be nice to my son, they can’t be on our property and need to go somewhere else. AITA?

Awww! That poor little boy. No one wants to feel left out like that.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

This person is on her side.

These are good points.

Yet another reader who thinks everyone was wrong.

Harsh, but very true.

There are a lot of moving parts to this issue.

For starters, she needs to get her dog under control, because it seems to be at the root of her problems.

But also, she should really look at the big picture before choosing her battles.

From everything she said, things would be fine if she could just keep her dog in the house. Fixing that will fix her entire life.

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