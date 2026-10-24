Special Education Teacher Needs Access To A Certain Website In Order To Do Her Job, But Her Supervisor Refuses To Grant Her Access

Imagine having a job where you typically have access to a specific website where you take notes and log your time. If your supervisor told you that you can do this on paper or somewhere else digitally but that you wouldn’t have access to this website, would you push back or simply comply?

In this story, one special education teacher is in this situation. The interesting twist is that her mom actually knows more about what she does and does not need access to than she does, and now, her supervisor’s job might be on the line.

She’s wondering if she messed up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for Reporting my Supervisor to my Mom? I work in a city school district as a substitute special education teacher aide. I have been recently assigned to a school for a long-term assignment, watching over 3 kids. My supervisor “S” is a really nice guy, and welcomed me to the school with open arms.

She needs access to a specific website.

This is a special job assignment, as the school I work with recently partnered with the city district in special education funding and service provider. Usually, from district mandate, I need access to a particular website so I can record the information needed on a daily basis when I am working in person with the children I’m assigned to. This website is good with recording my hours with the child, as well as write individual notes for the kid so any future aides can review them about learning and behavior progress.

She wasn’t satisfied with her supervisor’s answer.

I asked S about needing access to this website, only for him to state that because I am a “guest substitute aide” I do not have access to this website. He instead recommended that I can take my own notes each day online or physically, and present them whenever asked during special meetings. I was confused by this, thinking that since this school is partnered with the city district, as well as me taking a long-term job assignment until the end of the school year, they have to provide me the website so I can do my job accordingly. Ironic as it is, my mom is a city district administrator, meaning she has authority over pretty much the entire special education division for every school (and supervisor). I mentioned my situation to her, and I’ve never seen her so angry before.

Her mom isn’t messing around.

She immediately contacted one of her colleagues, who specializes in the school I’m working with, explaining as a district ruling the school is violating their agreement with the city district in forbidding me, a district employee (not the school employee), access to the website, and that I must have it. If I don’t, the school might be unpartnered with the city district, losing all of their funding. Her colleagues responded back almost immediately, with intentions of fixing this. From asking her, my mom explained that my supervisor will either be marked down by the district about this or potentially fired. I might be TA in all of this because I don’t want anyone to lose their jobs over this, nor be on anyone’s bad sides because I brought my mom into the situation. I am more than capable of scribing down all of the children’s progress on a daily basis, just was confused about not gaining access.

Yikes! She didn’t mean for it to escalate so much, but it sounds like she is supposed to have access to that website. Hopefully, her supervisor doesn’t get fired. He may not have realized how important it is for her to access the website.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person puts it in perspective.

Antoehr person reassures her that she’s not responsible.

Think of the kids!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

I’m not sure why the supervisor would deny her access to a website she needs in order to do her job. I don’t see the motivation to do that. Was he just ignorant, or was there really some sort of motive behind his reasoning?

She’s not trying to get him fired. She’s just trying to do her job.

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