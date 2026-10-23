Her Neighbor’s Kids Keep Wrecking Her Workday—And She’s Ready to Take Action to Stop the Chaos

Living in an apartment requires neighbors to respect shared spaces.

In this story, a tenant works from home, but the neighbor’s kids kept disrupting her with their running and screaming.

The neighbors are living in a one-bedroom unit, which means only 2 people are supposed to stay there.

So now, she’s wondering whether contacting management may be the solution to her problem.

Read the full story below to find out more.

My neighbors are driving us insane My husband and I live in a 1st-floor in a one-bedroom apartment. Our building has 4 units, all exactly the same. The people across the hall on the first floor have 3 kids under 5 living with them. Making a total of 5 people in a one-bedroom apartment.

This woman was so bothered by the noise of the neighbor’s kids.

They leave shoes at the door, like dozens of pairs, in the common hallway. So we can’t even get in through the security door without stepping on shoes. They are so loud, with the kids running and stomping until midnight. Even though quiet hours start at 10 p.m.

She works from home and is often distracted by the kids.

The kids are never supervised. The two of us have a common hallway/stairwell that leads to two separate finished basements. And they let their kids play on the stairs and climb over their balcony and ours. They are just people who do not give a crap about anyone else around them. I work from home, and it’s so distracting and annoying to have little kids yelling and screeching at me through my sliding glass door, with no parents to be found.

She never had this issue before.

I hate authorities. I don’t want to be “that person” who complains about every little thing. I have never filed a complaint about any of my neighbors. I thought I believed in live and let live, but maybe I don’t. Lol. I’ve been renting for 30 years and have never had this issue until now. Our lease specifically spells out how only 2 people max can live in a one-bedroom apartment.

Now, she’s thinking about filing a formal complaint.

Am I being ridiculous for thinking about making a formal complaint through the management company? I guess I keep thinking about the state of affairs right now and how everything is so expensive. And maybe they are just happy to have a roof over their head.

Wanting a peaceful home doesn’t make anyone unreasonable.

It’s understandable for OP to feel frustrated, especially since she is working from home.

Being considerate of others’ financial struggles is admirable, but it shouldn’t mean ignoring legitimate problems that affect everyone in the building.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Call the rental office, says this one.

Short and straightforward.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s another useful piece of advice.

Being a good neighbor doesn’t mean sacrificing your own peace and comfort.

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