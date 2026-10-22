Thousands in Sentimental Belongings Vanished from Her College Apartment—Until She Realized Her Best Friend Had the Only Key

Losing something valuable is frustrating enough. Losing something irreplaceable is heartbreaking. But suspecting that the person responsible might be someone you once considered a best friend? That’s a whole different kind of betrayal.

One former college student recently revisited a mystery that’s been bothering her for two years.

While living with three roommates, she experienced the usual ups and downs of sharing a house with friends. Eventually, the group drifted apart, but she never imagined there might have been something more sinister happening behind the scenes.

Then she returned to their shared apartment at the end of summer and discovered someone had gone through her belongings.

And whoever it was hadn’t just taken a few random valuables.

Among the missing items were expensive family heirlooms, childhood collectibles, art supplies and years of schoolwork.

The student was devastated, but an impending move left her little time to investigate.

Now, two years later, a strange apology from a former roommate has brought those suspicions rushing back.

And she’s wondering whether the person who stole her most treasured possessions was someone she trusted all along.

Just found out that the person who robbed me was my roommate who I considered b my best friend Basically 2 years ago I was living with 3 roommates in college. We had ups and downs but nothing really serious ever happened. Just drifted apart. I considered all of them my best friends when we started living together but the situated and the house was so weird I didn’t blame any of them for the distance. I remember coming back at the end of the summer to get my things and realizing that all of my boxes were opened and rustled through.

Oh dear.

Then I start realizing all the things that were missing. Like extremely sentimental things. A $4000 bag my dad bought for my mom when she gave birth to me, a hand painted jewelry box my great grandma gave me, a collection of figures that I’ve had since middle school, all my art supplies (I was in art school), and a majority of my school work from the first two years of college. I was devastated but didn’t get to dwell because I had to move out asap bc I was switching campuses.

How awful.

I asked my roommates if they had anything stolen too and I found out it was just me. Out of 4 girls. I remember seeing one of my roommate’s and the vibe was so off. She told me she didn’t know anything about it but acted super fake. I texted my other roommate and she was also insanely fake and the vibe was so off. And my other roommate showed genuine care so I knew I could trust her but definitely not the others.

Defffffinitely not.

This past st pattys day I went back to this campus to visit friends and I saw my old roommate that was super fake to me over text. She came up to me and apologized for a bunch of stuff but she was super vague about everything. I accepted her apology but couldn’t really think of what she was apologizing for other than her ghosting me after I told her that she should stop stringing along my friend while hooking up with other people (which she got so mad about but it was my way of looking out for her). But yeah. That was the reason. Since then, I’ve always thought that she may have been apologizing for something else too………she was extremely irrational about things and super manic so it would fit the picture esp bc I was the only one targeted.

Didn’t ya think to ask?

Yesterday I asked her about it again bc I think about the robbery allllll the time and need closure. She hasn’t responded since so it feels like confirmation that it was her. To be honest she can have all the things but I just want the bag and the jewelry box. They are irreplaceable memories but I don’t know how I could get them back. She was crazyyyyyy and I don’t doubt she would lie about it again. I’m almost tempted to tell her father bc he taught at the school we went to and I feel like he could actually do something. I just want my memories back. What would you do in this situation?

It’s understandable that the former student is still upset about what happened. Losing a $4,000 handbag is one thing, but losing a gift from a great-grandmother, childhood keepsakes and years of creative work makes the theft especially painful.

However, there’s an important distinction between suspecting someone and actually knowing they were responsible.

The former roommate’s vague apology, uncomfortable behavior and failure to respond to a recent message may seem suspicious, but none of those things establishes that she stole anything. It’s possible she was apologizing for their unrelated friendship drama, and silence isn’t necessarily an admission of guilt.

That’s particularly important before involving the woman’s father or making accusations that could damage someone’s reputation.

Rather than treating her suspicions as confirmation, the student would be better served by gathering whatever evidence remains. Old photographs, receipts, messages and a detailed inventory of the missing belongings could help establish what disappeared and when. She could also consider contacting the appropriate authorities about the theft, even though two years have passed.

Reaching out to former roommates with a neutral request for information might be more productive than accusing one person without proof.

She deserves answers, and hopefully there’s still a chance of recovering those sentimental belongings. But wanting closure doesn’t make a theory into a fact.

This person says OP is right, just late.



This person has a similar experience.

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And this person has a lot of questions…

She lost thousands of dollars in belongings and possibly a best friend, but the one thing she still hasn’t found is proof.

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