Woman Can’t Sleep Because Of Her Noisy Downstairs Neighbors, But Then Discovers Her Landlord May Not Have Had The Right To Rent Her The Apartment

It’s hard to feel at home when you can’t even get a full night’s sleep.

For one woman, that’s become a nightly struggle because of noise from the neighbors below.

She says they bang on the ceiling and set off loud alarms, seemingly in response to everyday sounds from her apartment.

But despite trying her phone and a separate microphone, she hasn’t been able to capture the noise, leaving her exhausted and unsure what to do.

And then, to make matters worse, she just learned the building doesn’t allow subletting, even though the owner moved her in.

Keep reading for her full story.

My Neighbor is crazy and constantly wakes me up throughout the night and I’m so exhausted I want to cry at this point My neighbor is driving me crazy and is ruining my sleep on purpose. They act as though any noise I make is a burden to them and that they have the right to get revenge for making normal noise. And I don’t understand how they can hear everything that I do. If I whisper to myself, why are they hitting the walls? The things they react to seem weird and make me feel like I’m going crazy.

These people make all the noise they can while she’s sleeping.

But they switch and use different things throughout the night to wake me up. They use ceiling fans that have a high amount of vibration and even installed new ones while I’ve been subletting, extremely loud alarms, subwoofers, throwing toys against the ceiling, and just hitting their ceiling. And the biggest problem is that they only do it for a few seconds to minutes, just long enough to wake me up.

But the worst part is that she can’t catch them in the act.

I’ve tried to record it, but my phone and the microphone I bought haven’t been able to pick it up. They have to be evil because this behavior is so abnormal. And I’m not the only one with a problem with them. Their downstairs neighbors have repeatedly gone to them and yelled at them for the amount of stomping. I would go to court, but I just found out I’m illegally subletting because the owner moved me in, but the building policy is no subletting at all.

Oh no! This sounds like a really stressful situation.

Let’s see if the fine folks over at Reddit have any advice that can help.

This reader is dealing with something very similar.

Here’s a good way to get them back.

Yet another good solution.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

This reader gives context as to why it may be illegal for her to live there.

It sounds like she’s in quite the situation.

For starters, if there’s no subletting, they have a serious problem.

She needs to talk to the owner about that and explain how much the noise is affecting her.

And if the owner can’t help sort things out, she may be better off looking for somewhere else to live.

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