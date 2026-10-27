Young Supervisor Is Struggling To Do Her Job Because Her Cashier Refuses To Help Customers Or Follow Instructions

Being older than your supervisor doesn’t mean you get to decide whether you’ll listen to them.

But one young grocery store supervisor is dealing with a coworker who seems to think otherwise.

Whenever they work together, even a simple request can turn into an argument or get ignored altogether.

Recently, the coworker refused to help with an alcohol sale, leaving a customer waiting while the supervisor found someone else. Then, later that same day, she closed her register despite being told to stay open because they were busy.

Now, the supervisor has plenty of her own work to do, but keeps having to chase this girl down to do hers.

Read on to see how you think this situation should be handled.

One coworker is making the entire department(maybe the even the entire store) I work in absolutely miserable I’m a supervisor in the front end at a grocery store, but I’m also one of the youngest people there. There’s one coworker who’s older than me who just does not listen to supervisors, especially people my age. The only person they even somewhat listen to is our front end manager, and even then, it’s hit or miss. With them on shift, I may as well be talking to a wall, or not at all.

The coworker could’ve easily helped but refused to.

The other day, an underage cashier had a customer buying alcohol. Since they can’t finish the transaction, someone who’s of age has to take over and finish the entire thing (can’t even hand them the receipt lol). The underage cashier asked this coworker if they could switch tills for a minute so another cashier could cover their lane while they completed the liquor sale. They refused to switch, refused to do the transaction, and I ended up having to get the manager on duty to come over and complete the transaction instead, all while the customer was left standing there waiting, which kinda ****** them off, me included.

Then, they did the same thing again.

Later in the day, they closed their cash to count lottery tickets even though they had already been told to stay open by both the front end manager and assistant store manager because we were busy. They literally walked away from their customers who were there before she even closed it, so I had to go up and tell her she had someone and to serve them. The most annoying part is feeling like I can’t even do my job. I’m supposed to be supervising the department, and I have lots of work to do, but when I ask this person to do something, they either argue with me or completely ignore me. It gets old really fast, and it feels like they don’t respect me because I’m younger than they are.

Yikes! It sounds like someone needs to be written up.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think should happen.

At least they should anyway.

This reader dealt with the same thing.

Nobody cares how it used to be.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

This is how most people feel.

She needs to stop making everyone’s job harder.

Not liking a younger supervisor doesn’t give her an excuse to ignore them, especially when customers need help.

At this point, the supervisor should talk to management because clearly, asking her to do her job isn’t working.

Hopefully, they back the supervisor up instead of letting her keep getting away with it.

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