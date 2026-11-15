A Barista Refused to Make Change for a Customer—So He Simply Walked Out and Bought His Coffee Somewhere Else

Imagine going to get coffee in the morning, but the barista doesn’t want you to pay with a large bill that requires quite a bit of change. Would you simply pay another way, or would you leave?

In this story, one person in Morocco is in this situation, and the barista actually tells the customer to leave and come back with change.

Well, the customer only took part of that suggestion.

Let’s read all about it.

Refuse to take my money? Pay it yourself then. Starting my day the way I always do : Ride up to the city center and get a takeaway coffee before going to my office. In Morocco, street cafés are pretty much the most abundant form of business, so I’m not a regular on any of them and the quality/price is pretty much the same. Also, apart from the big franchises, you actually get to consume what you order before paying.

The barista didn’t want to make change.

I walk into this pretty busy, big, and fancy café, order my coffee, wait for it to get done, and then hand a 100 DH (Moroccan currency 100 DH = 10.61 USD) bill to pay for my 14 DH coffee (which comes with free bottled water). The Barista looks at my bill, and refuses to take it. “Why are you giving me a 100 DH bill ? I’m not taking it. Go get some change somewhere.” In a very patronizing and pretty rude tone. Sounded like “Go fetch”.

It’s not like the cafe just opened.

It was way past 9AM so the café already got enough money from past costumers to give me back my change. I answer : “Ok, you wait right there. Just allow me to…” I take a quick sip from the coffee, crack open the fresh bottled water, take a sip from it, and tell him that I’ll be right back with the change.

Here’s the revenge.

I walk out, walk a few meters, get in another café, which serves me my coffee and accepts my 100 DH bill. It was also 1 DH cheaper. The invoice was already issued so that Barista was gonna have to pay it from his own pocket. Most satisfying coffee of my life.

The cafe experience seems wildly different than what I’m used to in the US. Was sipping the coffee and water and not paying for it really the best way to handle this situation?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls OP a hero.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Another person agrees with most of the revenge.

It is pretty lazy.

Surely, the barista could’ve made change. He did tell OP to get change somewhere else, and that’s exactly what he did. He just didn’t bring the change back to pay for the first coffee.

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