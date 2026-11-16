A Dad Was Furious at How Other Diners Treated a Sweet Waitress—So He Left a “Stinky Present” for Them in the Elevator

Imagine going to a restaurant, enjoying your food, and noticing that your waitress is doing a really good job.

What would you do if diners at another table kept insulting your waitress, giving her a hard time and trying to make her feel stupid?

In this story, a father and son were in this exact situation. They couldn’t do anything about it in the moment, but when they got back to their hotel, they had the perfect opportunity to get revenge.

Actually, the dad is the one who got revenge, and it was such a memorable experience that 30 years later, the son is telling us all about it. It stuck with him that well.

Let’s read all about it.

Dad, the crying waitress, and the fart from hell. My dad was a jerk. A loveable jerk, a compassionate, intelligent, caring jerk, but tick him off and he became the pettiest jerk you would ever meet. I have so many stories about his pettiness, but this one is one of my favorites. (And before anyone asks, I loved my dad fiercely and miss him every day, he passed way too soon.)

This sounds pretty gross.

One important thing to know about my dad is that if having the most noxious fart were an Olympic sport, he would’ve had multiple gold medals. Long car rides with him could be dangerous. And you knew that if dad was in the toilet before you got there, you waited until anything he left dissipated. Especially if he just had a nice rich meal.

This story involves one particular lunch.

Dad and I both loved diners and when we travelled we would always ask where the good local diners were. On one of our college trips, we arrived at our hotel a little early and our room wasn’t ready. The hotel clerk was very apologetic (some of their housekeeping staff had called in sick and they were running behind). Since we hadn’t had lunch yet (it was around 2:30 ish) we asked the clerk for their diner recs and they suggested a place not far from the hotel. Off we go to lunch.

He remembers the waitress.

Y’all, it’s been over 30 years but I still remember how good that food was. And our waitress, Sandy. Why do I remember her name? Because the couple at the table near us kept yelling it over and over and over again. There were maybe 10 people in the restaurant total, and Sandy was taking care of most of them. She was on the younger side but knew her stuff. I always like to ask what the staff likes when I’m making my decisions, and she told me what she liked, what they were known for, and what the day grill cook excelled at.

The other diners sound awful.

As Dad and I were thoroughly enjoying our food, we watched this couple treat Sandy like she was stupid. They sent their food back multiple times, and said nasty things about Sandy so loud that we had no trouble over hearing them. Every time Sandy came to drop something off, or check on us, she just looked more and more upset. Since we weren’t in a hurry (and the restaurant wasn’t busy) we lingered over our meal, ordered dessert and were still there when the mean couple paid their check (you paid at the cash register) and told Sandy (quite loudly) that since her service was so bad, all they were leaving her was a dollar tip and they thought that was being generous.

His dad was pretty upset.

They left, and when Sandy came to give us our check, she looked like she had been crying. Dad went to pay the check and gave her a very generous tip. When we got in the car, he was mad and I got to hear a lecture about how if he ever found out I treated a server like those people had, he would whoop my butt no matter how old I was.

They had the perfect opportunity for revenge.

We get back to the hotel and had just checked in when another couple walked into the lobby. They headed towards the elevator that we were heading towards and dad and I both realized that it was the nasty couple from the restaurant who had been so mean to Sandy. We got on the elevator with them; they were staying on a floor above ours. Just as the door opened on our floor and I was walking out, my dad paused, let out a large noxious fart and said “That’s for Sandy” and then walked off, smiling as the elevator door closed, hotboxing the nasty couple in with his equally nasty fart. I laughed so hard I cried. I do feel bad for anyone else who had to ride that elevator after that.

Wow. Karma really handed him that opportunity.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loved the story.

I wonder what this person ate!

One person thinks the revenge sounds lethal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

This story is funny and sad at the same time. I feel bad for the kids.

Revenge can take many forms, and it can happen when you least expect it. I’m sure the people in the elevator had no idea they were about to smell, and probably taste, revenge. They deserved it though.

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