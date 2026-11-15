A Hotel Employee Offered the Lowest Room Rate to a Loyal Member—Then the Guest Tried to Haggle Like He Was at a Flea Market

Hotel room rates are usually based on availability and cannot always be negotiated.

The following story is about a front desk employee who welcomed a guest during a night when they weren’t sold out.

The guest kept demanding a lower price despite being offered the best available rate at $150 and $160 per night.

So she was surprised by how the guest treated the hotel rates like flea market pricing.

Can you believe that? Let’s take a closer look!

What’s the best deal you can give me? For context, this is a nicer hotel in a good area. Our rooms average $120+ a night. We’re sitting at about 85% occupancy on this shift. Our rooms are running about 150 to 160, depending on the time, with the shiny member discount.

This front desk employee informed the guest that the hotel wasn’t sold out for the night.

A middle-aged guy walks in, staring at his phone. He stops in front of the desk, and this is how the conversation goes. Me: “Hi, how can I help you?” Him: “Are you sold out?” Me: “Nope, not tonight.” Him: “What’s the best deal you can give me? I’m a super shiny.”

The guest started negotiating.

Me: “Okay, perfect. It’ll be $150 for a king and $160 for a double queen.” Him (still hasn’t looked up at all, by the way): “What about $110?” Me: “I’m sorry?” Him: “What about $110 for the night?” Me: “No, the rate is $150 or $160.”

She stood firm that their rates weren’t negotiable.

Him: “Okay, fine. What about $120?” Me: “Sir, I can’t change our rate. This is the best deal we can offer you.” He then scoffs and leaves. I didn’t realize this was a flea market where you could haggle. 😐

Wow! Some guests really do treat hotel front desks like they’re shopping at a street market.

Being a loyalty member might come with discounts, but it doesn’t mean employees can simply lower the published rate whenever someone asks.

OP clearly gave the guest all the available options, so there wasn’t much else to negotiate.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares interesting info.

This one shares their personal experience.

Here’s a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Just because you’re a loyal member doesn’t mean you can decide the room rate you want to pay.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service. Read Story →