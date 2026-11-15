A Neighbor Wouldn’t Leave His Construction Crew Alone, So He Moved The Fence Line In Response

Imagine living next to a neighbor who seems to treat your property as if it’s his property, and when you hire a contractor to do some renovations, he keeps bothering the crew. What would you do?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he decided to stop being so nice and considerate. It was time for revenge, so he talked to the contractor and changed some of his plans.

The neighbor was not happy, but there was nothing he could do about it.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbor won’t stay off my property, gets fenced out A little background. My current place is a fairly new build, backs to some woods, and was empty for a bit before we moved in. My neighbor has a corner lot, also backs to woods, but is a bit odd shaped since the woods are considered protected green space. Because of this situation, they had used maybe a third of my backyard when they did outdoor activities (volleyball, badminton, etc.). None of this bothered me because their kids are really nice and respectful.

The neighbor thinks he’s helping.

Fast forward a couple of years and I’m having the backyard renovated. Well, the neighbor apparently had an issue with this because he kept bothering the crew during construction. Telling them what they could and couldn’t do, saying they were too loud or doing things wrong, and claiming that I had asked him to oversee the crew (spoiler: I did not). Eventually the head contractor has had enough and complains to me about the micromanagement. I go talk to the neighbor and he’s acting like he’s doing me a huge favor by ‘keeping them in line’ but agrees to back off. And he does…for about 2 days.

The neighbor needs to mind his own business.

I get an alert on my Ring on a day the crew is off and there was my neighbor on my patio, picking up, inspecting (?), and throwing down some pavers that had already been laid. I tell him to kindly get the heck off my property and he proceeds to flip me off and walk back to his place. Time for the petty revenge.

OP originally tried to be considerate of the neighbor.

When we first moved in, I had a whole house natural gas generator put in because power outages are common when thunderstorms roll through. Thing about those is, they’re loud when they turn on and since we were doing the renovation, I planned on putting a living fence in across from the generator to mute some of the sound that would travel to his place. Well, I talked to the head contractor and we happily agreed to shift the trees from the generator down to the woods and essentially cut off his property from my property.

There was nothing the neighbor could do about it.

Neighbor was not happy about that move and called the city surveyor to dispute the property line. But my contractor had made sure that we were fully on my property with about 8 inches to spare to account for tree growth. End result, neighbor mad, but powerless; I have some nice trees to look at in the backyard; and there’s nothing to stop the symphony of my generator when it kicks on every week to do a status check.

Oh, the drama. Neighbor wars are never fun.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Here’s another good idea.

Here’s some praise for the story and the contractor.

This person also has a generator.

No more being Mr. Nice Neighbor. His neighbor pushed too far. This time, he had no choice but to push back.

I’m glad the contractor worked with him on the change to the fence. They handled that well, but cameras and “no trespassing” signs are probably a good idea because I wouldn’t trust the neighbor to stay on his property, since he never really has.

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