A Software Engineer Desperate For Work Turned Down A Supermarket Job After Discovering His Mom Had Arranged For Part Of His Pay To Cover Her Debt

Being unemployed is hard enough without the people closest to you deciding what you’re worth.

One software engineer had been out of work for two years, trying different sectors and roles while applying constantly and taking freelance gigs. His mom, meanwhile, told people he stayed home and slept all day.

Then her friend found him a job at a nearby supermarket, working 12 hours a day, six days a week, for about $550 a month.

The conditions were pretty deplorable, but then he learned there was an even bigger catch.

His mom owed her friend money, and the job was merely a way to make him pay it.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for rejecting the job my mom’s friend found me? I (26M) am an unemployed software engineer for 2 years. I tried different sectors and different roles over time, but none of them worked out.

This job seeker still puts in the work, but his family believes otherwise.

I am not staying home and playing video games or something. I apply for jobs and do freelance work whenever available. My mom just tells people I just stay at home and sleep all day.

He just can’t see eye-to-eye with his mother about his career.

I tried to talk to her about it a couple of times, but whenever I talk about it, she just curses at me. I remind her that she gifted the successful company that my father founded after his demise, she curses more, and I stop engaging with her.

Soon his mom’s friend flags an opportunity for him, but he’s not a big fan of the terms.

My mom’s (62F) friend (?F) apparently found me a job at the supermarket nearby. The working conditions are 6 days a week, 12 hours a day, for 28k TRY (around $550).

He knows this isn’t a good deal, but his mother still doesn’t get it.

I told her that I won’t work under those conditions. The so-called friend then asked me to give my full salary to her for the full 2 months, and then I would be cutting her 25% because my mom owes her some money. I told her heck no and reminded her I am an engineer with 5 years of experience. She started yelling at me, and she still does after 6 hours. AITA?

Is his mother right, or is she simply being too hard on him?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This user gives this job seeker some tough love.

Even if he has been unemployed, he still reserves the right to reject unfair terms.

There are potential benefits to accepting his mother’s proposition, but there are also significant drawbacks.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

Sometimes good enough is better than perfect.

Redditors split on this one, and both sides have a point. Two years without work is a long time, and some commenters felt any paycheck beats none.

But on the other hand, the offer on the table was pretty sketchy. Handing over his entire salary (which was already on the low side), all to cover a debt he didn’t owe? Just about anyone would have a problem with that.

There’s a difference between earning a living and paying someone else’s debt.

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