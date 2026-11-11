A Wealthy Suburb Whined About Traffic on a New Public Bypass—So Their Working-Class Neighbors Deliberately Jammed It Up

Imagine dealing with a lot of traffic in your neighborhood, but then there’s a new road that saves quite a bit of time. It’s like a shortcut. Obviously, you’d take the shortcut!

That’s what happens in this story, but the problem is that the new road that saves time is through a wealthy neighborhood full of Karens who hate seeing so many cars.

These neighbors seem annoying, so the people living in the nearby neighborhood decide to do something to annoy the wealthy homeowners even more.

Let’s read all about it.

Created a point-of-interest on Google Maps to tick off wealthy Karen neighbors I live in a (non-gated) neighborhood that previously had ONE road both in and out. My neighborhood also has two schools on this ONE road. The traffic is ridiculous during rush hour or when schools get in/out.

Eventually, there’s a new road.

There has ALWAS been a public works plan to build a secondary exit from my neighborhood. It just so happens to connect to the main road by going through a portion of a (also non-gated) wealthier neighborhood behind us. Fast-forward… the public roadway gets built as planned. And as expected, people in my neighborhood start using is to avoid the traffic on the other, busier road. Legit shaves 15-20 min off any commute or drive.

The people in the wealthier neighborhood hate all the new traffic.

The people in this neighborhood have began posting to theirs (and our) FB page with the most ridiculous things and have gone to protest to their city council. Some examples to give y’all an idea: “They are ruining our lives by driving through daily.” “This road has derailed mine and my wife’s life plans.” They are currently attempting to petition the city to rule the road “emergency use only” and are also filing a lawsuit against the city (supposedly). They have several folks who will legit take photos of cars driving through, and will count how many cars per day drive through.

This is even more ridiculous!

They’ve also tried to send my neighborhood HOA bills for the road. Which, mind you – is a 100% PUBLIC ROAD that they did not even pay for. The latest thing is that they are saying this road is a “gift” from them. Overall they’re just pretentious folks tbh. Idk why they think they’re somehow entitled to anything.

They came up with a bit of funny revenge.

I’m not a jerk – I totally get how this could be annoying for them. But they have generalized my entire neighborhood as public enemy #1 and tbh I just think it’s hilarious. SO we made a point of interest on google maps called “Shortcut to Davis Ranch” and have been reviewing it 5 stars with the most hilarious comments. (The goal being that anytime they look at their maps they see this mention of the road they despise so much).

That’s funny and completely harmless!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person wants to support the cause!

Here’s another revenge idea.

This person has no sympathy for the wealthy homeowners.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Another person shares a similar situation.

That’s funny! I love how they handled it. They may not be able to get the neighbors to stop complaining, but they can give them something else to complain about. What’s even better is that the neighbors can’t do anything about it!

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