A Woman’s Neighbor Doesn’t Want Her Dog on His Grass—So She Prepares a “Special” Birthday Present for Him

Imagine taking your dog for a walk when a neighbor yells at you to keep your dog off his grass. Would you simply comply, argue about it, or decide to get revenge?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she was confused by it at first because her dog wasn’t on his grass. When the neighbor got unreasonably mad at her, she was scared and determined. She was out for revenge, stinky, smelly, gross revenge with the help of her dog.

Let’s read all about it.

A special gift for a neighbor who insulted me and my dog. I (44f) live in an upper-middle class neighborhood that’s pretty vast. 75 or so homes, built between 70s-90s. No HOA, but a neighborhood association and crime watch org, neither of which I am a part of. We purchased the home in ’21. Everyone we’ve met have been very friendly for the most part. My children are teenagers, so we haven’t explored much of our neighborhood. We often see other people that I assume live elsewhere, park in front of my home or near it to walk our neighborhood as well.

They added to their family.

A couple of years ago, we adopted a puppy. I checked out the distance of the bordering streets of our neighborhood (one of which our home sits on) and found it is 3.20 miles, so walking the outer edges of the neighborhood became my normal dog walking route. A few weeks ago, our local park was closed for renovations, so I began exploring all the connecting streets inside my neighborhood to give him new things to see and smell. This of course gave opportunity to meet new neighbors.

Most of the neighbors are friendly.

I have in ear buds on walks, so it’s mostly simple pleasantries, sometimes a quick conversation. It’s been largely lovely until a couple of days ago. Walking in about the middle of a new street we had not been on before (there isn’t much through traffic) I noticed a (60ishM) in his yard by his garage. I gave a cursory smile and wave but noticed he was speaking.

This neighbor clearly isn’t a dog person.

Taking my earbud out as I walked towards his yard I asked “what was that”? He replied; ” keep your dog off my grass”. I was a lil shocked by the rudeness and tone so I replied with a sort of giggle ” he wasn’t near your grass, but ok”. I’m shaking my head, walking away. Louder now, he yells ” I don’t give a goddamn, it’s my grass and I don’t want the dog on it”.

She was really upset.

I was almost too stunned to speak but I managed ” well, I don’t wanted strange bloated men barking orders at me, so when he goes in your yard, you can say something”! I’m walking fast, calling my husband, completely enraged. I was literally carrying a bag of dog waste in my hand because I’m not an jerk and I pick up after my dog.

Wow! This neighbor is awful!

I’m about two streets over when I see a black suburban creeping past a stop sign. It’s him. I recognized it from his driveway. He’s speeding up to me, I think to run me or my dog over. We hop into someone’s yard off the curb. He speeds by and yells curse words while giving me his fat, red finger out of the window.

Time for revenge.

Now, I’m smoking with anger, my dog is confused but, he just let me know that no one is home at his house. I circled back and opened my steaming bag in the center of his driveway, being careful to gauge where his tires would hit. It was a heavy load too, about 4 plops. But, it wasn’t enough, I’m still angry.

She enlisted a friend to help.

I go home look up his address, find his name, socials, all that. His birthday is in two days- I smile cause I know I’ll have a special present for him. I called my most unhinged friend that happens to have two dogs, she’s happy to collect samples for me. At home, I do the same and in two days time, have a ripe pile of waste from three dogs.

She got the present ready.

I purchased a manilla envelope, grap some Easter crinkle confetti paper and some gloves to get working his birthday present. I’m sure to grab the envelopes with bubble wrap on the inside. I address it to him and write “happy birthday” in large letters underneath, stuff it with dog waste and fill just the top with enough crinkle paper that’s it’s hard to see what’s inside. I walk it, alone, to his home on his birthday and put it in his paper box very early then I come back at mail time and wait on the nearest cross street, hidden.

He fell for it.

I see him come out directly after the mail truck, he grabs my manilla envelope! Yessss! I can taste the revenge on my tounge. I’m about to walk the opposite direction home but I see him opening the envelope! A front row seat, this is beautiful. He is half way up his driveway when I hear “what the fu” followed by “goddamnit to hell!” as he trying to fling dog waste from his hand.

She didn’t want him to know it was her.

I start running I know he was going to instinctively look around. I’m out of there, my heart was jackhammering in my chest. I’m out on a main road before I slow down to a normal walk and made it back home without incident. This was two days ago and I haven’t quit laughing since and I think I’m satisfied – for now anyway.

I think I’d walk down a different street from now on. It’s not worth dealing with that neighbor. If he was mad at her when she did nothing wrong, just imagine how unhinged he’d be if he knew it was her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thought the story was very funny.

Another person is worried about OP’s safety.

This person is also concerned.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

One person offers another suggestion for revenge.

She messed with a guy who already seemed unhinged. I would definitely stay away from him and his house. She may feel satisfied with the revenge, but I would be scared of retaliation.

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