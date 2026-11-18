A Woman’s Supervisor Was Breaking the Rules at Work—So She Reported Her Straight to the Union Rep

Imagine working at a company where your job is just fine but your supervisor has it out for you, and you know it. What would you do?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she has some coworkers spy on the supervisor so that she can get the information she needs to get revenge.

Oh, boy does she get revenge!

Let’s read all about it.

The time I got my supervisor transfered and my awful coworker fired So, I work for one of the big shipping companies, and I’m union. Per my union contract, work is offered seniority down, and forced seniority up. So if there’s available overtime, it’s offered to the most senior worker down in order, and if no one wants it, the bottom person is forced in.

But not everyone is qualified to work overtime depending on what work needs to be done.

Some of the overtime work can only be done by certified employees, hazmat responder, including the work I do dealing with damages, and leaking packages. There are two other people who also do this work. One of them is my boyfriend, the other we’ll call TA. TA is lower seniority than me, and my boyfriend is higher. My boyfriends old room mate also worked there (roomie)

The supervisor isn’t following the rules.

Relationships are allowed with no real restrictions between employees on the same level, but fraternization involving management is very much against the rules. This escaped my supervisor, who has a small group of 4-5 employees she goes out drinking with, hangs out with, and has even had relations with 2 of them. TA and roomie both belong to this group, and roomie is one of the 2 sup has had relations with.

The roommate got upset when OP started dating..

When my boyfriend and I got together, roomie got MAD, and started being a petty jerk in any way he could. He insisted if I used the downstairs bathroom, I needed to clean it. He complained when ever I would spend the night, saying he wasn’t ok with me being there for the hour between my bfs start time and mine by myself, but he let his girlfriend stay there for a whole weekend while he was gone. He generally made my BF feel unwelcome in his own home. It got so bad, he moved in with me by having his parents and I pack up and move all his stuff in one day while roomie was gone, then told him.

Here’s the deal on TA.

TA is not much better than roomie. You know the stereotypical “nice guy”? She’s got nice girl energy. She’s the type to flirt and be nice and feign incompetence to get other people to do her job. She does this CONSTANTLY with hazmat work, leaving a note on her half finished work for someone else to find and have to finish. (If we have half finished hazmat work in the building and we are audited, the company gets a big government fine.)

This is awful!

Well, apparently roomie decided to talk badly about my BF at work, and our supervisor started messing with him; moving him from his preferred position, giving his overtime to lower seniority staff. Just what ever she thought she could get away with. She even literally yelled at him for something that wasn’t his job/ he didn’t do while he was off the clock. The last thing she did was drag her feet getting him his anual recirtification training, then tell the hazmat program director that he was voluntarily relenquishing his position as a hazmat responder. He did no such thing.

Then the supervisor shifted focus.

He filed several harassment grievances against her, and she shifted to messing with me. She started out skipping giving me the opportunity to go home when there wasn’t enough work for everyone (also seniority down, and if they don’t find enough people who want to leave, bottom up is laid off for the day) then she started not telling me about overtime hazmat work and just giving it to TA. Because I’m both litigious and a union member, I asked all of the drivers I’m friends with to keep an eye on when she was there.

Let’s see what the spies discovered.

My driver spies learned that not only was she being given my work every day, she was staying there and on the clock stealing time until the work became available. We also learned she’s been being given all the hazmat work at another location which also should have been awarded to me, but the bigger issue is she was catching a ride with a driver in a company vehicle. (She has a DUI, because of course she does. Don’t worry, she’s not a driver) This is a HUGE liability issue for the company, and a giant flashing red neon no-no.

Remember, OP is union.

So I went ahead and filed a grievance, and included the information about fraternization, harassment and favoritism, as well as TA’s use of the driver as a free ride. My union rep, the real hero of this story, was B.I.G M.A.D. he is perhaps the only person I know who is more litigious than I am. He missed his calling as a lawyer. He got union business agents involved. Several supervisors got in trouble for participating in knowingly committing seniority violations.

Here’s how it worked out.

Yesterday, I noticed one of the supervisors, who is beloved by all her subordinates, was shadowing my supervisor. Come to find, she’s going to be in charge of my shift now, and my old supervisor is being transferred to another center. Not only that, but TA got fired for time theft. (She is also union, so unfortunately she did get her job back.) But, I got a nice fat grievance check for all the hours she got from the work I wasn’t offered. Free money, traded a bad supervisor for an excellent one that I’m excited to work for, and TA got a little bit of what she deserves.

It would’ve been better if the supervisor got fired, but at least OP doesn’t have to deal with her anymore and got backpay.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a question about the roommate.

Another person wanted there to be consequences for the roommate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

This person thinks they work at the same company.

Unions for the win!

That worked out really well for OP, but it’s too bad she had to put up with all the drama to get there. I wish the supervisor had gotten fired not just transferred.

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