Construction Workers Pretended They Were Going To Steal A Little Boy’s Dog, So He Got Revenge On Them

Imagine being a little boy growing up in an area where there aren’t really any kids around who are your age. Your dog is your best friend.

What would you do if some construction workers who were working near your house thought it was funny to mess with you and pretend they were going to steal your dog?

In this story, one little boy is in that situation. Instead of telling his parents and letting them handle it, he decides to handle it himself by getting revenge in the only way he knows how.

He immediately realized that was probably a bad decision. Keep reading to see what you think of his revenge.

The construction workers that worked on my house were served revenge luke warm I’m an adult now and this happened way back when I was about four years old. My family and I moved overseas to Europe, at the time we lived in my dad’s old family house and a couple of meters away there was a construction site for our new house. Because my dad was a builder I was always very interested with everything, so I spent a lot of time with him and the other workers.

The construction workers were so mean!

My parents also got us a dog and I loved her soo much. Because there weren’t other kids in our village and my brothers were quite older than me and had business of their own, that dog was my playmate. Two of the workers always messed around with me and said how they are going to take my dog away, and at one point they put her in the trunk of their truck. I cried when I saw her in the trunk and ran into the house to tell my mum.

He got revenge.

When someone ticked my off I would find a way to “avenge” them if you could call it that. Flipping the bird and a very common on back then, wetting their shoes… Fast forward to their coffee break, I walk out of the house and see them on the field down the road sipping their coffee. I found the perfect moment for my revenge. I snuck behind them unnoticed, pulled down my pants and let it rip. They were shocked when they realised I was relieving myself on them.

OP suddenly realized he shouldn’t have done that.

I was petrified when I realised what my parents would do to me, so I went to hide in my room. My parents couldn’t believe what I’ve done, and at the same time not surprised. The workers came up to them and said not to punish me because they had it coming and they deserved it. Never the less I still got punished…

Here’s the moral of the story.

So the moral of the story is: don’t mess with a kid and its dog… I’m I proud of what I did? Mehh… I was a four year that didn’t know the local language well, and I had a temper. But this is a story that will forever stay in my family because it’s inconceivable that a little kid was that spiteful.

Honestly, the construction workers shouldn’t have even told the boy’s parents if they didn’t want him to get punished. I wonder if they told them why the boy did it. Pretending like you’re stealing a little boy’s dog isn’t funny. It’s messed up.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t believe the story actually happened.

But this person believes it did happen and shares another story.

Here’s some applause.

It’s crazy what little kids decide to do. I don’t blame the boy for wanting to get revenge, though. It’s not cool to mess with a dog. He was standing up for his best friend.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space. Read Story →