Couple’s AC Keeps Breaking, And Their Landlord Refuses to Pay for a Replacement

Imagine living in a rental unit that includes air conditioning. What would you do if the AC unit kept breaking? Would you buy some fans or tell the landlord and expect her to fix it?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and their AC has broken multiple times. They keep telling the landlord, and she keeps trying to have it repaired instead of replacing it.

Personally, I think it’s obvious the landlord needs to replace it, but the couple is at the point where they even feel bad letting the landlord know it’s not working. Is it wrong if they complain about the AC yet again?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking my landlord to replace our AC unit? So we (husband 22m and myself 23f) have had to message our landlord constantly about issues we are experiencing with AC unit. On at least 3 occasions it has stopped working completely, leaving myself stuck with our toddler (2f) and newborn in the mobile home we have in 80 degree plus temps. In our month to month lease agreement, it states our AC is an included amenity.

They really need a new AC unit.

During the times I’ve had to message our landlord about the issue, she has tried to pin it on us to get portable AC units or fans and that she has already sent out AC guys twice to repair the unit. The first time, she patched the situation instead of telling us we had a refrigerant leak. The second time, the AC guy told us the whole unit was fried because it was 30 years old and gave her the option of replacing one piece or the whole unit. She opted for the piece as it seemed a cheaper fix.

They need the AC fixed again.

Now (3rd time) it has stopped working again for the second time in a month. AITA if I text her and request AC guys be sent out again to once and for all fix the unit? AITA for expecting her to pay for the repair as well?

AC is included. The landlord needs to provide AC. If it’s broken, yes, expect her to pay to fix it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person thinks it’s obvious that the landlord is responsible.

This person suggests moving.

Another person knows air conditioning is essential.

It’s unreasonable for this young couple and their child to live without AC just because the landlord is cheap and won’t replace the broken unit. Moving would probably be the best option if they can find another place. This landlord is going to be annoying, and the air conditioner is going to keep breaking as long as they live there. That’s my prediction.

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