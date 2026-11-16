November 16, 2026 at 7:55 am

Employee Makes A Dramatic Exit After She Can No Longer Tolerate Her Coworkers’ Gossip And Bullying

by Ashley Ashbee

Worker smiling outside of storefront

Pexels

Why doesn’t it surprise me that retail can be such a toxic cesspool? All teen bullies become adult bullies and it seems a lot of them work in retail.

See why I’m proud of the stand this worker took against the awful work culture in this story.

Quit my job on the spot for the first time…

I see stories all the time about people walking out of jobs and never going back and I’ve always thought “Oh, I could never”… Until now.

I left education at 18 and went straight into retail. Worked my way up to management over 10 years (at the same company) and then got made redundant.

But it was a toxic change. I’d call these people out for being unprofessional bullies.

Working my first job since being made redundant and have never witnessed or experienced such poor, unprofessional management like it.

After weeks of biting my tongue and keeping my head down and trying to “Not care,” I finally snapped.

I cleared the area I was working early and gathered my things and told the senior manager I was leaving early and I won’t be returning.

Most of the behaviour I experienced wasn’t even directly at me; it was the way the were managers talking bad about staff to other staff, enabled negative gossip sessions and breached confidentiality by discussing absences/poor performers/interviews with staff.

I just couldn’t stand for it.

Being a principled person, I know exactly where she is coming from. But I’d secure references first!

I’m not naive. I know gossiping happens amongst teams; it’s natural and you’ll never completely stop it, but to be in a management position and be the centre of it? I just couldn’t believe it.

Am I a snowflake? Or good on me for telling them straight?

I think I just see it differently as I’ve been a manager so I know how detrimental this is to a workplace.

This workplace complained about its unusually high staff turnover and “we’ve been short staffed for months.” Now I understand why.

Here is what folks are talking about.

You can be the change you want to see in your career! Complacency never fixes anything.

TS 144 Employee Makes A Dramatic Exit After She Can No Longer Tolerate Her Coworkers Gossip And Bullying

LOVE this Breaking Bad reference! That was such a satisfying show.

TS 140 Employee Makes A Dramatic Exit After She Can No Longer Tolerate Her Coworkers Gossip And Bullying

Safety alone would make me bail!

TS 141 Employee Makes A Dramatic Exit After She Can No Longer Tolerate Her Coworkers Gossip And Bullying

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

I hate typos, but somehow this McDonald’s one works…

TS 142 Employee Makes A Dramatic Exit After She Can No Longer Tolerate Her Coworkers Gossip And Bullying

SO seriously! I’d raise my glass to OP, but I just finished my tea.

TS 143 Employee Makes A Dramatic Exit After She Can No Longer Tolerate Her Coworkers Gossip And Bullying

Retail worker takes a stand against a bunch of toxic coworkers.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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