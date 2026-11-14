Employee Was Demoted Despite His Strong Performance, So He Stopped Working Extra Hours And Decided To Do The Bare Minimum

Being demoted without a performance-related reason can completely change an employee’s attitude toward work.

In this story, an employee was demoted six months ago despite working hard and long hours.

He learned that the reason was that two executives didn’t like him.

His employer expected him to return to his old position and continue working extra hours without additional pay.

But instead, he decided to stop being the model employee and just give the bare minimum.

Whoa! How unfortunate, right? Check out the full details below,

I was demoted 6 months ago and lost $15k/year. I decided to work 170 hours less over the year to make myself whole. It’s been great. I was demoted 6 months ago. It was not for performance. Two levels above me simply didn’t like me. Also, the assumption was that I would go back to my old job and work extra hard, producing like I used to produce. They expected me to work extra hours for free like I used to, etc.

This employee decided to play dumb and pretend not to know how things work.

None of that has happened. For me to be made whole, I calculated that I would work 170 hours less this year. It has been great. I play dumb like I don’t know how to do things I used to do. But I do just enough above the average amount of work (and a step above my coworkers) so that they can’t say anything.

He avoided working longer hours like before.

If anyone is wondering why I would do more than my coworkers, it’s because it’s a game. I used to be a workhorse and outperformed everyone by a mile. Now, I do just enough to not be obvious. The best part? I’m good and efficient at my job. So I can get it done in 25 hours/week (max). I used to work 50 hours.

Well, it’s hard to blame OP for no longer going above and beyond after being demoted.

Sometimes, working really hard has a downside

This is why competent employees lose motivation and decide to simply “get by.”

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and simple.

This person had a similar experience.

Here’s an interesting fact in Austria.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Turns out, working smarter also means knowing when to stop working harder.

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