He Gifted His Girlfriend His First-Ever Shiny Legendary Pokémon—Only for Her to Get Mad That He Hadn’t Offered It Sooner

Sharing hobbies with a partner can be a nice way to bond, but even something as lighthearted as a video game can become a source of relationship tension.

In this case, one man recently got his first shiny legendary Pokémon while playing with his girlfriend and their friends.

Unfortunately, his girlfriend took that personally since she wanted that Pokémon. Yup.

He noticed she was upset and offered to transfer the Pokémon to her, but she said no.

She got even more upset.

What would you do?

Check out the full story below.

AITA for having to be asked to transfer a shiny Pokémon she wanted? I genuinely do love my gf, but she is always convincing herself that I don’t do enough for her and it’s really stressful for me. We had planned out a bunch of raids today. Pokemon is one of her favorite games, and I started playing because she loves it so much. I do also enjoy the game now. We were hanging out with friends when I got my first legendary shiny. I got it before she did, and she also wanted it. It was my first time getting something before she got it. She seemed sad afterwards, said she wasn’t feeling good and wanted to go home. So we went home.

The whole vibe shifted.

I could tell she was upset with me. I asked her what was wrong but she wouldn’t say. After a few hours of that, I asked if I could do something to make it better. She said I don’t care about her, obviously, and shouldn’t bother. I said I could transfer her the shiny Pokémon I got to make her feel better. I wanted it, obviously, but I wanted her to be happy more than I wanted it. She said I didn’t need to, and I said I was happy to do it.

But nothing changed.

It cost a ton of stardust, but I transferred the Pokémon to her. That’s when the fight really happened. She still was upset hours later. I asked if she was really sick, it seemed like she was just mad at me and I asked what I did wrong. She said again that I didn’t care about her. If I cared about her, I would have sent her the Pokémon without being asked. I said I did send it without being asked. She said I only sent it because I could tell she was upset, not because I wanted to do something genuinely good for her. She said it proved I didn’t love her, that if I loved her I would have sent it before she got upset because I knew she wanted the shiny.

Sigh. He is now wondering if he did something wrong.

But I found that argument really frustrating. Even outside of video games, I would never have her send me something she liked to prove her love for me. She’s caught so many shinies, way more than me, and I would never do that for her. Plus it’s more rewarding to catch it yourself than have your partner give it to you. So I argued that it didn’t mean that at all, and I always do nice things for her without being asked, but she’s taking the one time I didn’t as proof I didn’t love her. Eventually I said maybe the proof that I love you is that I don’t ask you to give up things you like to appease me and ”prove your love”. Well, she really didn’t like that and is now even more mad at me. It’s obviously not about the Pokémon. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yikes.

Yup. Red flag.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Something to consider.

Expecting him to anticipate her feelings and voluntarily give up something he’d just earned as proof of love is a pretty unreasonable standard.

He even noticed she felt sad and offered to send her the Pokémon. He sounds like a good boyfriend.

It’s sad that she made him give up his first legendary shiny Pokémon.