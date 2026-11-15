He Never Minded Parking Next To His Neighbor, But When The Neighbor Parked On The Line, He Sent A Clear Message

Imagine living in a building where you have an assigned parking spot. What would you do if the person with the assigned parking spot next to you parked on the line, meaning there wasn’t much room between your cars?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation. He shares how he and his neighbor usually park their cars. One day it was different.

When his neighbor was inconsiderate, he decided to be even more inconsiderate with how he parked his car.

Let’s read all about it.

Parking neighbour correction I have assigned parking and mine is in a block for two beside each other. It’s just me in the car and I always back in so I’m usually tight on the edge on the passenger side, leaving lots of room for doors to open safely. My parking neighbour drives in so we have the drivers doors facing each other and he had been parking tight on the passenger side too as he’s also single which worked out great.

But it stopped working out great.

He eventually started parking closer and closer to the line, making the situation less ideal, but still workable. Nothing to raise a fuss about. One day he parked with a tire on the paint line and when I arrived I felt disrespected. He crossed the line.

His revenge was effective.

I didn’t back in this time, I drove in as tight to the line as I could without being on it. My passenger door was inches from his driver’s door. I could get out and in but he would be forced to use his passenger door to get in. The next day he parked close to the other edge away from the paint like I always did, but I parked the new way again for one more night to communicate it wasn’t a one-off. I parked regularly from then out, as did my neighbour, tight on the passenger side with lots of room between our cars.

I wonder why the neighbor would park in such an inconsiderate way that one time? I guess climbing in through the passenger door once was enough to get him to realize why that was a bad idea.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares a similar situation.

Another person has done the same thing.

Here’s a pun.

I think it can be both.

It’s odd that the neighbor parked differently that one time. I almost wonder if someone else happened to drive his car that day or if he thought his neighbor wasn’t going to come home while he parked there. Regardless, it seems that the neighbor got the message loud and clear!

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