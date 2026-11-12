Her Daughter Lives At Home And Pays Rent, But Her Son Wants Her To Hand Over The Money

Imagine starting a savings account for one of your children. Would you ever consider giving another one of your children the money from that account?

In this story, we hear from a mom who has two adult children, a daughter living at home, and a married son who is looking for a house. The son found out that their mom has a savings account set up for his sister, and he wants her to give him the money.

She obviously thinks that’s a bad idea.

Keep reading to find out more about why she started this savings account and why her son wants the money.

AITA for not giving my son money from my daughters savings? My (56F) daughter (29F) still lives at home. My daughter was nervous about living on her own and after college she asked if she can come back home until she is ready. With the prices of houses right now and how dangerous the world has become, me and my husband decided it was best if she stayed at home. She doesn’t know when she plans on moving out, but she isn’t in any rush and me and my husband don’t plan on rushing her either.

This is a really sweet idea!

She pays us rent once a month. Her only other bills is the stuff for her cat and what she chooses to do on her own time. My husband had the idea to save the money she was giving us as rent and give it all back to her when she’s about to move out as a surprise. My daughter does not know that we have been saving her rent money.

But their son found out about the money.

Recently my son (31M) and his wife have been house hunting. They haven’t found anything in there budget that fits their needs. They are short on money and recently found out about what me and my husband have been doing with our daughters rent money. Recently he and his wife sat me and my husband down while our daughter was at work and asked us to give them the money we have been putting aside for our daughter. I told them no because it wasn’t our money to give away and that it belonged to his sister.

Her son doesn’t seem to want to take “no” for an answer.

He argued that she wasn’t moving out anytime soon and he and his wife needed the money now. I offered to gift him some money but it wasn’t nearly as much as the amount of money my daughters rent money has created over the last 7 years she has been living with us. My son said that if we gave him the money that me and my husband could just slowly put the money back over the next couple of years. I told him that me and my husband doing that would put us in financial strain. We aren’t struggling by any means but the amount of money set aside for my daughter is too much to just “put back”.

She’s not going to back down.

He and his wife accused me of favoring my daughter. I told him that wasn’t true because he had the opportunity to live at home and save up for a house but chose to not live at home after college. I tried my best to explain to them that I couldn’t just give away money that didn’t belong to me. He and his wife angrily left after I refused to budge on the matter. AITA for not giving away my daughters money?

He was bold to even ask. It’s too bad he even knows about the money.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the son and his wife “entitled.”

I’m wondering the same thing.

Another person thinks her son is either entitled or desperate.

A lot of people are using the word “entitled” to describe the son.

This person calls the son “delusional.”

I think he’s desperate. He wants a house but can’t afford one. He’s literally looking for any way possible to afford a more expensive house.

My favorite part of this story is that the parents are saving the rent money to give back to their daughter when she moves out. I’m going to copy this idea someday if I’m ever in this position. She’ll have a down payment for a house ready to go when she moves out.

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