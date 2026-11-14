Her Former Roommate Didn’t Pay Her Share of the Electric Bill. So She Signed Her Up for a Pile of Junk Mail

Imagine living in a house with several housemates, and you all split the utility bills. What would you do if a roommate moved out without paying her portion of the electric bill? Would you let it go, keep trying to nag her until she pays or get revenge?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she tries to pester her former housemate to get her to pay. When that doesn’t work, she has an idea for revenge, and this is revenge that isn’t going to end anytime soon.

Let’s read all about it.

My housemate refused to pay the money she owes me so I ruined her email and phone number I (24f) used to live in a house with 3 other people but one of my housemates who we’ll call Bridget (22f) messed me over on a bill she was meant to pay. When Bridget moved out she swapped the electricity into my name which was fine with me however after she swapped it there was a bill in her name for the remainder of the electricity before she moved out.

Here’s what happened.

She contacted me telling me about the bill. And I said no problem happy to pay my share just let me know how much I owe you and I’ll get my other housemate to pay as well. She then ignored this message and continued to message me for MONTHS asking me to pay the bill. I kept responding – more than happy to pay just let me know how much you need.

OP was sick of the complaining.

This went on for the next 3 months until she made a group chat with me and my other housemate at the time telling us how frustrated she was that this bill was in her name and it still wasn’t paid. Now she caught me on a bad day where I was overwhelmed and stressed and couldn’t handle this anymore so I ended up just paying the bill for everyone thinking they’d just pay me back. So I put a message in the group chat letting them know I paid the bill and they each owed me $100. She never looked at this message.

This is so frustrating, but I can’t say I’m surprised.

I sent her a pm letting her know and she ignored it. I sent another pm, nothing. I sent her a pm everyday for 2 weeks until she blocked me on instagram and Facebook. Now 100 may not seem like a lot but I was poor as hell and every dollar counts.

Time for revenge.

I gave her one last chance to sort this out nicely, I sent her an email and a text asking once again for the money she owed and once again I was ignored so I thought forget this and forget her. You don’t wanna pay me? Fine, I hope you like weird awful ads and Christian dating service emails. I used a website to flood her email with 1000 emails an hour ranging from intimacy tips to all the best Mormon readings.

But wait, there’s more.

Her phone number? You know what I’m sure she’d love to hear from every insurance company in Australia. Dodgy looking website? You know what I’m sure Bridget would love to hear from you. Forget you Bridget, I hope you had to get a new phone number and email.

She never did get her money back, but at least she felt a little better about life knowing she was annoying a former roommate.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Someone shares their perspective.

This person has a question.

Another person makes a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

One person shares an easy way OP could’ve avoided this problem.

It seems obvious to me that her former roommate never planned on paying any of that final electric bill. That’s why she never gave OP a number when she asked how much she owed. She wanted her to pay the whole thing, and she fell for it.

She may not have her money back, but at least she can feel satisfied annoying her former roommate.

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