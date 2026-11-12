Her Roommate Asked Her To Give Up Her Private Bedroom So She Could Be Alone With Her Boyfriend, But She Refused

Sharing a house with roommates requires compromise, but it does not give anyone a right to the room they end up choosing.

There was once an instance where a student had to choose a room for herself and her three friends in college since the room arrangement they liked was not possible anymore.

Having not shown any preference among the small rooms and the large common room, a draw was held.

After months, however, one of the roommates began regretting the room arrangement as she felt the need to have some privacy with her boyfriend.

She kept asking to move to another room, claiming that the other roommate did not need her own room anymore.

What would you do?

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not switching rooms with my roommate so she could have ‘alone time’? I (19F) lived with Jane (19F), Bailey (19F), and Kate (19F) last year, Aug 2025-Apr 2026. It was through my university but apt-style. We had to pick housing in Feb 2025, and during our assigned time slot, I was the only available person to go into the portal. We had planned on getting a 4be2ba apt, but they were all taken. Instead, we ended up with a 3be2ba apt, where one bedroom is much larger and meant for two people. I texted them all asking if anyone cared to have a single room or the double room, as the double was cheaper. Everyone responded saying they didn’t have any preference, so I asked my Alexa to randomly pick numbers and I assigned rooms that way.

But it wasn’t ideal.

It turned out that Jane and I got the single rooms while and Bailey and Kate would share the double. It is important to note that, at the time we picked rooms, I had a GF and Kate had a BF. Jane and Bailey were single. In Apr 2025, Kate and I were at a party. I was drunk, but Kate showed up late and was still sober. She came straight up to me and asked if we could talk about switching rooms. I immediately didn’t like the idea, but instead I asked if we could talk about it later because I was drunk and not thinking clearly. Kate continued to pitch to me the idea of us switching rooms. I told her that I would think about it.

She wouldn’t let it go.

She was upset bc her BF shared a bedroom with his roommate and they couldn’t have ‘alone time’ together at either apt. My GF had yet to find an apt, this is relevant. I told her it was more expensive for me to have the single room and I wasn’t willing to pay all that money but not get the single room. Kate said she would pay me the difference, but I don’t know how, because she was unemployed at the time. I told her to ask Jane, but she said she didn’t want to (idk why). I told her I didn’t want to talk about it then, as I was drunk, and she got upset and didn’t talk to me for the rest of the party.

Things got worse.

Then, in May 2025, Bailey got a BF. After Bailey told us, Kate texted me and asked if my GF had found an apt yet. I said no. I knew she was implying that she wanted to switch rooms, but she didn’t say that, so I didn’t mention it. A week later, my GF found an apt where she would live with roommates but have a single room. Kate found out and texted me confirming that my GF had an apt. I said yes. She didn’t text me again until the end of July, finally asking again if she could have my room.

She just doesn’t want to.

I said no, bc I didn’t want to and didn’t feel like I was obligated to, and bc Jane and I had already purchased things for our shared bathroom (switching bedrooms would change who shares bathrooms). Kate argued with me over text (don’t have space to get into it) and I was civil but she kept saying it was rude and inconsiderate of me not to switch rooms with her because my GF had a single room at her apt. I don’t feel like it was my responsibility, as Kate had the option to get the single room when I asked in Feb. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Another opinion.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Something else to consider.

The initial allocation of rooms appeared to be fair. Everyone had their say, nobody complained about the random draw, and the roommate started asking for a new allocation only after her personal circumstances changed.

It does not really matter that the poster’s girlfriend has her own room somewhere else. Kate could ask, and the poster could reject that request.