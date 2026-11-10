Her Stepdad Kept Sneaking Up on Her Without Her Cochlear Implants—Then Her Parents Blamed Her for “Being Unaware”

Some people confuse being paranoid with being prepared.

One family lived in a quiet, crime-free neighborhood, yet the parents still acted like trouble was around every corner, thanks to a much rougher street they’d lived on before.

This story began when one deaf teen was home alone without her implants, and her stepdad wanted proof that she’d notice an intruder.

So he decided to sneak around, posing as an intruder. But considering she could see his work truck outside and she knew exactly who it was, she didn’t give her stepdad the reaction he was looking for.

That’s when her parents blamed her for not being alert enough.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not being ‘aware’ of my surroundings while being deaf? I (18F) live at home with my family while I wait for school. I’m fully deaf with CIs. My family lives in a really nice neighborhood, with an HOA, white picket fence, you get the idea.

The family didn’t always live in a safe neighborhood, so past experiences have her parents hyperviligant.

We used to live in a pretty bad neighborhood, literally had a drug house blow up down our street, so my parents are very paranoid about crime. For the last 3 weeks I’ve been at home, and not wearing my CIs, my stepdad (42M) has been coming into the house and trying to act like someone broke in, and is mad I didn’t “notice.”

The teen was paying more attention than her stepdad gave her credit for.

When I explained that I knew it was him because I saw his work truck, also, all the doors were locked. My parents, however, have taken me not reacting to him basically “breaking in” as me not being aware of my surroundings, and this morning, this ridiculous situation reached its head.

Her stepdad starts testing her once again.

My stepdad apparently got a key to the back sliding door and came in and started banging on stuff. I didn’t notice the sound because, once again, I’m fully deaf and don’t have my hearing aids on. My dogs didn’t react either, because they knew it was him. He got mad at me and started yelling at me, but I couldn’t understand him, and he just walked away back to his truck.

Soon she gets yet another lecture from her mother, and finally she loses her patience.

Then I got a text from my mom (42F) telling me I should be more aware of my surroundings when home alone. I responded saying, “Not to be disrespectful, but you can’t expect me to be fully aware because I’m deaf, and I knew that no one broke in. He (my stepdad) shouldn’t be acting like he broke into the house.” My parents now think I’m being disrespectful and not worried enough about my safety.

She doesn’t really understand what the big deal is.

Maybe this is just me, but I literally live in a neighborhood where there is NO crime, in a nice area, so I’m not that worried. I just don’t understand why they’re acting like I’m being irresponsible. It also feels like they’re completely forgetting that I’m literally deaf??? AITA?

This story is creeping solidly into “the stepdad who cried burglary” territory.

What did Reddit have to say?

This really isn’t a helpful exercise.

This commenter worries her stepdad may try to up the ante.

Her stepdad is acting just plain ridiculous at this point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

If her parents were actually concerned about safety, they’d be behaving quite differently.

Let’s review: this stepdad broke into his own house, banged on things for a deaf teen who couldn’t hear him, then yelled at her for failing a test she didn’t even know she was taking. That’s basically the plot of a sitcom episode.

This teen had every right to stay calm, and she had a lot more common sense than her paranoid parents gave her credit for.

If anyone needs a crash course in bad parenting, this family’s a good place to start.

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