Her Stepsister Demanded Home-Equity Money—Then Threw a Tantrum and Boycotted Family Events When She Said No

Imagine having a family member ask you for money. If you refused to give it to them, and they got so mad at you that they refused to be in the same room as you, would you humor them, ignore them or try to work it out?

In this story, one woman is in this situation with her stepsister. Her stepsister refuses to go to any family gathering if she’s going to be there, so she always agreed not to attend so her stepsister can go.

Personally, I think she needs to stop backing down so easily, and it sounds like she might finally stand up for herself.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA? Am I awful for telling my mom she has to choose between me and her biological grandchild or her step daughter and her kid? For context I (23F) my mom (42F) have generally always gotten along. She married my step dad (45M) about 14 years ago. He has 3 kids (24 F, 22M, and 20F). My mom has 2 kids (23 F and 19 F).

It doesn’t sound like she’s too fond of her step family.

Me and my sister were never a priority in our house. We always came last to my step siblings. All of my step sibling have kids and I am currently 25 week pregnant with my first. I do not live with my mom. I am married and living on my own even tho it’s only a few blocks away from my moms house.

Her oldest stepsister really doesn’t like her.

My oldest step sister has hated me for about a year now. We would get in fights just like regular sisters do but I got tired of me always apologizing just because she wouldn’t let me or my mom see my niece (5F) until I apologized. I didn’t want to be the reason my mom didn’t get to see her granddaughter.

OP seems to back down a lot.

Now my step sister refuses to come around to anything I will be at. Family functions, our parents house, christmases, thanksgiving, anything. My step dad told me I couldn’t go to 3 of my grandparents houses for Christmas because she wanted to go. I didn’t fight back because I don’t want to be the reason my grandmas don’t get to see my niece.

This doesn’t seem right at all.

The other day I was at my moms house and her and my step dad told me to leave because they wanted my step sister and niece to come over and I wasn’t allowed over. I had been there for hours at that point. If they had come to talk to me and told me that they wanted to come over it would be a different story. But they just kicked me out, no warning, nothing. I don’t want to separate the family and I want my child to have the opportunity to play with their cousins and no have to deal with tension from family members and not have to deal with being told they have to leave because someone else wants to come over. I don’t know what to do anymore because I know I have to do what’s going to make my child happy in the long run. So am I awful?

Here’s some context about why her stepsister hates her.

So sorry. Forgot to mention why we were fighting. She wanted me to help her get a house and a car. I told her I could co-sign for a car but as I’m only 23yo I couldn’t get approved to go-sign on a house. She accused me of hiding money and saying that I own my house.

Her stepsister is being really unreasonable.

I do not own my house. I’m and renting from a friend. She said that if I didn’t give her $30,000 for a down payment she would tell our parents. And I told her to go ahead and tell them because I would not be giving her that much money. She has always been petty like this and when someone doesn’t give her exactly what she wants. She. Goes. Crazy.

Yikes! What a crazy family. I don’t know why she’d agree to leave just because her stepsister is going to be there. Let her stepsister skip the events or family get-togethers. The fight is stupid too. It’s crazy for her stepsister to be mad at her for not giving her money.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers a warning.

Another person would go no contact.

This person calls out her mother.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

Another person suggests a restraining order.

Her whole family sounds a little crazy, and she’s crazy to go along with it. They obviously think her stepsister is more important or care about the stepsister more since OP is the one excluded from everything so her stepsister can attend. That’s not right. She either needs to stop being so quick to leave just so her stepsister can show up, or she needs to leave the whole family behind.

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