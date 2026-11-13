November 12, 2026 at 7:35 pm

His Boss Demanded He Come In to “Assess” His Illness—So He Threw Up in the Office Trash Can to Prove He Needed the Day Off

by Chris Allen

sick man holding blanket over his mouth

Shutterstock

Workplace attendance rules become questionable when proving you are sick requires showing up sick.

A night supervisor with the flu was ordered to report in so management could assess the situation personally.

The employee followed those instructions and brought all the necessary evidence directly into the office.

See why the manager never questioned this callout again.

Don’t believe I have the flu? Sure, I will come in

So, I was working at a certain brown package shipping company as a night shift supervisor in a loading area.

The hub manager had a policy that if you called in, you would be told you had to come in to be assessed.

This didn’t seem unreasonable.

I get it.

Night shift, starts at 9.

People party, too drunk to come, want to stay with their girl, works the day and are tired.

He came in when he was really sick.

I had been spilling my guts most of the day, so was weak, dehydrated and kind of dizzy.

Manager insisted I come in, see how I feel.

So, drove to the building, practically stumbled up to the office, picked up his trash can and delivered stomach bile into a mesh trash can that was missing a liner. Said I will see you tomorrow, maybe.

Never heard anything more about it.

That policy needs to be revised. Sick employees shouldn’t be forced to go to work. Even if they’re just there for a few minutes, they could get other people sick.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares a similar story.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 1.09.01 PM His Boss Demanded He Come In to Assess His Illness—So He Threw Up in the Office Trash Can to Prove He Needed the Day Off

Technically, this teen was hungover not sick with the flu.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 1.09.47 PM His Boss Demanded He Come In to Assess His Illness—So He Threw Up in the Office Trash Can to Prove He Needed the Day Off

Wow, indeed!

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 1.10.10 PM His Boss Demanded He Come In to Assess His Illness—So He Threw Up in the Office Trash Can to Prove He Needed the Day Off

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

This is a good point.

Screenshot 2025 11 13 at 1.10.23 PM His Boss Demanded He Come In to Assess His Illness—So He Threw Up in the Office Trash Can to Prove He Needed the Day Off

The sick supervisor followed orders, stumbled into work, and vomited directly into the manager’s unlined mesh trash can.

After announcing they might return the next day, the employee left and never heard another complaint about the absence.

The manager requested an in-person assessment and received the deluxe demonstration.

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Author

Chris Allen

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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