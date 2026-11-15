His Neighbors Park Five Different Cars on the Street, and He’s Had Enough

As much as some of us can get annoyed with how our neighbors park sometimes, let’s be honest…

Street parking is first come-first served!

And that’s just the way it is!

But we all know that’s not going to be enough to keep some people from complaining about what’s going on in their neighborhood.

In today’s story, a man explained why he’s annoyed with the multitude of cars that his neighbors park on the street.

Let’s take a look!

Corner lot neighbor seems to have a LOT of cars. “I honestly don’t mind street parking. Most of my neighbors park on the street, but one household in my neighborhood bothers me.

That’s a lot of cars!

They live on a corner lot, so they can park around 3 cars on one side and 2 on the other. That’s around 5 vehicles taking up street parking across two different streets. What makes it more annoying is that they seem to just park one car in the driveway since their driveway is not a wide driveway. It’s narrow since it’s an older-style driveway, so they just park on the street since it’s easy access, I guess. I feel like if this were a regular house instead of a corner lot, having five cars parked outside would look crazy because they’d all be lined up along one street.

It’s a bit much…

I don’t mind people parking outside their houses, but five cars from one household spread across two streets feels excessive to me. Am I wrong for finding this annoying? Is there anything I can actually do about it? Just to clarify, I don’t mind street parking. Most of my neighbors park on the street, and I genuinely don’t mind that. I’m not trying to tell anyone they can’t own multiple cars. I just find it excessive when one household regularly has around five or more vehicles parked across two different streets.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this story on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This individual asked a good question.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

It is what it is, dude!

So don’t even worry about it!

Well, it doesn’t really seem like there’s anything he can do about this…