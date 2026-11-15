Man Enjoys Telling The Neighborhood Kids About His Pet Snakes, But One Day He Scared Them Away

Imagine having a pet that all of the neighborhood kids love and want to know more about. Would you be happy to take the time to talk to them and show them your pet, or would you want them to leave you alone?

In this story, one young man is in this situation. The pets in question are snakes. He loves telling the neighborhood kids about the snakes at first, but eventually, he just wants to be left alone.

Personally, I don’t think he handled the situation very well at all. He could’ve used his words. Instead, he made sure the kids will never come back.

Keep reading for all the details.

Snake Boy VS Neighborhood Kids I am a reptile enthusiast, and have 4 pet snakes, which I occasionally bring places to show friends or just wear around my neck while I run an errand. A couple months ago, I was noticed by a few kids while I was leaving my house, and they started asking all sorts of questions about the ball python I was wearing out that day.

He really loves showing off his snakes.

These senarios are a ton of fun for me, I love having the opportunity to teach people about an animal they are otherwise too terrified to learn much about. Over the next couple months, it seems word got out that I’m a crazy snake boy. There were a few occasions where the neighborhood kids all banded together and mustered up the courage to knock on my door, and ask if they can see one of the snakes. I won’t lie, it’s adorable, and a lot of fun!

But enough was enough.

However, the past week, I have been called upon every single day for a scaley display. Between working full time and school, my free time is precious, and I get a bit defensive over it. So I decided to take matters into my own hands. I took a lengthy, toy, rubber snake, stepped outside, jiggled it around frantically, and threw it at the kids’ feet; effectively scaring the bejesus out of them, and sending them away running and screaming.

Yikes! That’s almost tragic. He couldn’t just set boundaries with the kids instead of taking their interest in snakes and terrifying them because of it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a theory.

Another person doesn’t think this is revenge.

A lot of people don’t think this is revenge.

This person has a suggestion.

It really isn’t revenge. Revenge for what? The kids were just curious, and up until that day, he had been happy to see them.

He needs to go back to preschool and learn to use his words. Establishing boundaries around when the kids can see the snakes would’ve been a better way of handling the situation.

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