Man Parks In An Empty Spot Next To Another Car, But The Other Driver Freaks Out Because He Parked Beside Her

Imagine driving to a shopping center and parking your car. Would you look for a parking spot that wasn’t next to other cars, or would you just park wherever?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he didn’t think much of it when he parked next to another car; however, the person he parked next to was still in her car and was so upset that you’d think the world was ending.

The reaction is seriously pretty crazy.

Now, the question is, what to do next? Do you move your car, keep your car parked where it is, or get revenge?

Keep reading to see how the person who wrote this story handled it.

How I defused a parking lot situation. So I was pulling into a large shopping center’s parking lot. I line up to back into a spot but another car pulls in first. No big deal, I adjusted my angle and parked in a space between that car and a small SUV. As I open the door the SUV driver’s window goes down and the this lady starts freaking out because I parked right next to her.

This is an odd thing to be upset about.

I was caught quite off guard to say the least. I thought maybe she knew me and it was a joke but nope, she was genuinely ticked off. “There are so many other open spots why did you have to park right next to meee???”. There was plenty of space between our cars but she was absolutely beside herself.

He decided to get revenge.

Mind you I was already in a bit of a mood and had no desire to deal with this looney’s nonsense, but I was also strangely fascinated. So I decided an appropriate response was in order. “I’m here to pick up a prescription for my son who was in a car accident and might never walk again..DO YOU WANT TO TRADE PROBLEMS????”. I even managed a slight catch in my voice without so much as thinking about it.

He’s a good actor.

OK that…was a lie. I’m not talking little white lie, embellishment, stretching the truth or anything of that nature, it was a flat-out bold faced extra-day-in-purgatory level of complete and total fallacy. I was actually there to pick up a gift card for my son who was not just in a car accident and plays flag football in a local adult league. I generally don’t make this practice a habit but the look of abject horror on her face as she sped away made it all worthwhile. I’m just glad she was alone in the car.

Yikes! That lady is so weird for freaking out because someone parked next to her in a parking lot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the crazy lady deserved that.

Another person is impressed.

Here’s another lie idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This person thinks it would’ve been better if the crazy lady had a passenger in the car.

Some drivers don’t have any common sense. Why would you get mad at someone for parking next to you? That doesn’t make sense at all. She really had no reason to be upset.

It is pretty impressive that OP was able to make up such a convincing sob story so quickly.

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