Man Was Shocked When A Neighbor Accused Him Of Stalking Her, And Now He Fears She Might Retaliate

Living in an apartment can sometimes make ordinary days confusing and complicated.

In this story, a man was surprised when he was confronted by his neighbor out of nowhere.

The female neighbor accused him of stalking her from room to room.

He had no idea what she was talking about because he had never seen her before.

But he’s worried about what she might do if she genuinely believed her accusations.

Have you ever had a similar experience? Read the full story below to find out more.

Downstairs neighbor thinks I follow her around… in her apartment Knock knock. NFH: Stop being so rude to me. Me: …What? NFH: You’re stalking me from room to room. Me: I have no idea what you’re talking about. NFH: You know exactly what you’re doing! And I’m recording it!

This man discovered it was a common issue.

That was it. It was the first time I’d ever seen the woman in my life. Unfortunately, this seems to be a somewhat common issue. Interestingly, there are posts from both perspectives. Yet, I don’t believe anyone has posted about successfully dealing with this, so, any ideas?

He felt shaken up, thinking his neighbor might retaliate.

I’m pretty shaken up. Assuming she really believes this and isn’t just messing with me, she knows where I live and where I park my car. I can imagine being in her position and possibly feeling desperate at some point. I mean, if she truly thinks I’m intentionally terrorizing her in her own home, I think it’s reasonable to expect potential retaliation. 😕

Uh oh! That wasn’t a good first meeting, was it?

Being accused of something so serious by someone you’ve never met would understandably leave anyone shaken.

But if OP isn’t really doing anything wrong, he should not worry too much and just go on with his day.

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one narrates their personal experience.

Here’s a different perspective.

She is quite self-centered, says this person.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Apparently, some neighbors can turn an ordinary day into a mystery thriller.

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