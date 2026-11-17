Man’s Ex Brother-In-Law Spends His Money On Fishing Instead Of Child Support, So He Wins A Fishing Competition To Spite Him

Would you ever consider taking up a hobby just to annoy someone else who really loves that hobby?

In this story, one man did that exact thing to annoy his ex brother-in-law who was spending all his money on fishing equipment instead of child support payments.

He set out to win a fishing competition just to annoy the ex brother-in-law, but he did it in a very unconventional way.

He cheated. Okay. But, he had to be really clever about it because a cameraman was filming him during the competition.

Keep reading to find out how he managed to pull it off.

Ex Brother in law skips child support to spend big money on poles and boat for fishing? How about I beat you at your own game with a cheap snoopy pole for maximum pettiness. Let me preface this by saying that I hate fishing and I think it’s boring, and I would never dream taking my family into poverty because of an insistence on spending 50 grand on a fishing boat and tens of thousands of dollars on fishing poles and tackle, meanwhile the children need braces and aren’t getting any because the money was spent on more fishing. That’s basically the story of my ex brother-in-law, a selfish guy with a dream to be a premier bass-master at the cost of his entire family and eventual divorce.

He played the long game.

This was a con 5 years in the making. My uncle raises fish for fish markets, he’s got an elaborate green house that keeps things a certain temperature and sells live fish to japanese markets. I borrowed synthetic growth hormone from him and had my brother bring home all his biggest bass for the last 5 years to our giant tank. 10 years ago I was into fish tanks and had a shark, it was a dumb idea but I still had all the gear. I began using this tank to hold and store my brothers bass catches from 2013 onward.

His friend is going to help him out.

These bass were fed a VERY healthy diet of the pellets my uncle uses and synthetic growth hormones. Keep in mind, these competitions don’t require the biggest bass, the winner needs the most pounds pulled in. My best friend is a certified scuba diver, we enter 2 local competitions on the downlow (and lose pitifully) just to learn the spots of the lake that no fisherman goes too. This is important because I can’t have my scuba diver on a popular side of the lake getting run over by other bass boats.

They found a good spot and started practicing.

On the west side of the lake it’s exposed to direct sunlight and there’s no grass and apparently it’s a trash place to fish. We decide that’s going to be our spot. We begin practicing at my pond and learn its actually really hard to throw your lure to a scuba diver and the scuba diver to find your lure. So through experimentation I get better at casting and find a bright enough lure for him to see in the murky water.

They had a system to communicate with each other.

I learn if he doesn’t give me 3 tugs within 1 minute of casting, then he can’t find it and I cast again. I mount a cheap device on the bottom of my rowboat with a wireless button that emits an underwater pulse sound. If i sound it 3 times that means all is clear and he need to put his hand above the water so I can see where the hell he is in case I lose track of where I need to be casting. We learn the best way to hold 50lbs of bass is to put them all in a clear bladder filled with water, he can reach in grab one at a time and then hook them to my lure.

They had another problem to solve.

Keep in mind this sounds like a lot of work, but for some reason it was so hilarious and ridiculous to us that we were actually having a blast coming up with creative solutions to this problem. We then learned that many fisherman are nutty, obsessed and slightly insane. We thought we’d be able to show up an hour before competition and get my scuba diver into position with his giant bag of winning fish. Turns out lots of fisherman are out scouting spots and it’s going to be hard to sneak a scuba diver into the water with a 50lbs+ bag of live bass.

They found a solution to that problem too.

Thankfully my man is strong and can hold the weight of 3 tanks and his bag, this means he could get in the water 4am at night, 2 hours before competition, and wait for me. 3 tanks buys him 4 hours and 15 minutes. Also during the 2 hours of waiting, he could wait in standing water and breathe for free until he starts spotting people and boats before he goes dark, so really we had about 5 hours.

He was pretty nervous.

If I remember right there was 72 fisherman registered and 66 showed up, I was 12th to launch, I start rowing to the west side immediately with my heart pounding through my chest because we have no communication, I just have to trust he’s sitting there in the water at the right spot. I get into position about 40 minutes from the start of competition, he’s been here almost 3 hours. I hit my pulse 3 times and don’t see a hand rise above water, I start to panic and circle around hitting the button, pretending to cast while moving position. It was only 5 minutes later but it felt like an eternity, his hand rises above the water with a thumbs up, he heard the pulse, he knows im here. ITS ON!

He was on camera.

Keep in mind I have to pretend to cast and pretend to find a spot, because I have another guy with me filming because I need proof of legitimacy. He is conveniently not filming the water as I find my spot and find his hand gesture. We begin our routine and I pull most of his fish bag in the boat with my Snoopy pole and load up 2 buckets of bass with lots of enthusiasm and laughter with my camera man. In 2 hours we pulled in more than the rest of the fisherman did in 12 hours.

Everyone must have wondered how he did it.

Won the competition, 1st place by 14lbs over 2nd place. Immediately claims of nonsense were dismissed thanks to the evidence of my camera man. Lots of crossed arms and long stares at the sight of my pathetic row boat and snoopy pole. But thankfully I had a history of showing up to these with the same trash gear before (when we scouted the right spot).

But this was the whole point.

My sister began posting all over social media what an amazing fisherman I am, making sure my brother in law saw it, and got lots of praise from the community. And I’ve made a shrine to the trophy surrounded by candles, which I’ve texted to my brother in law about a dozen times over the last year, with my snoopy pole next to it and a reminder that he needs to catch up on his child support.

Wow. That’s a lot of time and effort just to annoy a deadbeat dad. It sounds like they all felt like it was worth it though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good question.

Another person hopes he thanked his friend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

This person found the story touching.

Another person is impressed.

Winning that competition was definitely a team effort. The best part is that he did it all for his sister. He really is a great brother, but his scuba diver friend might be the real hero. If it wasn’t for the friend, he couldn’t have won the competition.

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