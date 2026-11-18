Man’s Friend Doesn’t Want Him To Bring His Girlfriend To His Wedding, So He’s Considering Skipping It Entirely

I usually agree with commenters, but this time I found the responses quite strange.

One man has been invited to the wedding of a close friend he’s known for years, but his girlfriend of a year and a half wasn’t.

He understands that weddings come with budgets and guest-list limitations, but he kind of just doesn’t want to go without his girlfriend, especially since it will be a three-hour drive.

On top of that, his friend is also treating him like staff.

He’s now wondering whether attending is worth it.

What would you do?

Read the full story below.

AITA for considering not going to good friends wedding after my gf was not invited ? One of my best friends is getting married this year. We’ve been friends for a long time, although over the last few years the friendship has become a bit less close. Me and my girlfriend have been together for about 1.5 years, and they’ve only met once. Before the invitations were sent out, I already asked him whether I could bring her. At the time, the conversation felt like he mainly wanted to meet her first before deciding, which gave me the impression she would likely be invited after that.

But no.

Recently I asked again whether my girlfriend was invited. His response was: “we’re not doing +1s.” I understand weddings are expensive and it’s their choice, but the way it was communicated felt quite blunt. I also replied that I get it, but that I personally find it difficult because I would find it unusual not to invite the partner of one of my closest friends. Earlier that day, he had also added me to a group chat asking if I could help with setting up and cleaning after the wedding. During our follow-up call, he said they only want people there they are very close with.

Meaning, “don’t bring your girlfriend”.

I replied that not inviting my girlfriend also makes that harder, since it would likely feel awkward for her not to be included in such a significant moment, especially since I had already told her I expected she would be invited. What also bothered me was that the idea of helping with cleanup had been asked earlier via message, but during the call it no longer felt like a request where I had a choice. It came across more as an expectation that I would help, which made me feel a bit more like I was being relied on practically rather than simply being invited as a guest.

The vibe was off.

For context: the wedding is about a 3-hour drive for me. I told him that if my girlfriend had been invited, we would likely have made a weekend of it. Without that, I would probably just attend the ceremony and leave afterwards. He then said they only want people who are fully committed to being there from start to finish, and mentioned it would be financially unfortunate if I didn’t come since everything is already paid for. I never said I wasn’t coming.

Things got officially awkward after that.

Right after this conversation, he also brought up that I still owed him money for part of a birthday gift from last week and asked for a payment request. While fair in itself, the timing felt off. I don’t think he’s necessarily wrong for not inviting my girlfriend, but the overall tone and dynamic of the situation has made me question the friendship a bit. I’ve had moments before where I felt like I respected him more than he respected me. Now I’m considering not going at all, but I also feel guilty because we’ve been friends for a long time. AITA?

His friend sounds entitled and uptight as heck.

Also, honestly, if they are such close friends, how come he only met his girlfriend once after a year and a half? Sounds like a case for Poirot.

What did Reddit think?

So he wants to bring his girlfriend and make a weekend out of it. Is that a crime?

Not a flex in my opinion, but okay.

How did he make the wedding about himself?

So if they were married, would it be different?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

Saying “18 months” is a good way to make it sound like a short amount of time. The guy has to drive 3 hours alone when he has a partner. He’s allowed to not like that even if he was dating his girlfriend for one month.

Their communication could use improvement.

The groom is entitled to decide how many guests to invite, and not every couple can accommodate everyone’s partners.

But maybe the groom forgot that weddings are also about letting the community know you are committed to someone. A core purpose of a wedding is making a public declaration. His friend’s girlfriend is also part of his community now.

The poster is also entitled to decide whether attending still makes sense for him, particularly when the event involves a three-hour drive and he had expected to share the occasion with his girlfriend.

Discussing their expectations could help, but things seem already tense between them for a while.

If his friend can’t make one exception for him and treats him like an employee, then maybe it’s time to rethink the friendship.