Micromanaging Supervisor Seems Impossible To Please, So An Employee Decides To Forgot To Come To Work

Imagine working for a supervisor who seems to complain about what you do no matter what. She complains about one thing, so the next time, you do things the way she said to do them the first time, but then she still complains.

It would be so frustrating!

What would you ultimately do?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he decides not to do a favor for the supervisor after already agreeing to do it.

Let’s read all about it.

Supervisor wants to nitpick at me? Good luck being understaffed So at my job (I work overnight) there’s two supervisors. One is really cool and just LETS YOU DO YOUR JOB. And the other one constantly micromanages and makes passive-aggressive jabs at you when you miss ONE thing that’s not even that important just for the hell of it.

It doesn’t seem like a problem to finish a task before starting a new one.

For example: A few days ago I was working in my designated section for that night. It was really slow because of this coronavirus. She goes “hey can you refill these napkins?” I’m like ok sure. Now I was already doing something more important than ONE CANISTER OF NAPKINS THAT WAS EMPTY while the rest of the store was full so I figured let me finish one task I was already on first and then do those.

Cut to later that day.

So while I’m finishing up she comes back and says “Didn’t I tell you to refill the napkins? This guy just doesn’t freaking listen!” Cue my reaction “🤨” I just pretended I didn’t hear her for both our sakes. Then she asked me during the shift in a very sweet tone (as sweet as she can manage) if I can come in tomorrow night because they’re gonna be short staffed and they have a truck. I said ok because I could use the extra hours. And then as I left my station because she told me to run cashier (keep in mind I haven’t finished getting my last area ready for the morning shift, literally just missing sugar canisters)

OP decided to get revenge.

She goes “you forgot sugar canisters, what the fuck is wrong with you?” Once again I didn’t say anything, I just turned off my radio, and ultimately decided I’m not gonna show up or call to let them know (since I’m not on the schedule officially for that day anyways and I can always just say I forgot). The following cue her texting and calling me like crazy (as soon as their truck arrived I’m guessing) I just stayed up all night playing war zone instead. She wants to act like a witch she’ll get treated like one!

The sueprvisor does sound annoying. It’s like no matter what OP does, it’s not right in her eyes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would go to HR.

Another person can’t handle working retail.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

One person thinks they might know where OP works.

I would’ve been tempted to call her out on it. I’d bring up the last time by telling her that last time he tried to finish a task, she got mad he didn’t move on to the right task right away, so this time he thought she’s want him to stop what he was doing immediately.

Not showing up for work is another approach, but it could backfire if he looks flaky.

Some supervisors are impossible to please.

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