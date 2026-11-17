Neighbor Calls The Police On Teenager’s Dad, So The Teen Decides To Get Revenge On The Neighbor

Have you ever had a spat with a neighbor about parking? It seems that a lot of people get into arguments about parking with their neighbors.

In this particular story, the parking situation on the street is a little, shall we say, special. If both neighbors park on the street, there isn’t enough room for a large vehicle to get through.

In a case like that, how do you decide who should get to move their car?

That’s just the beginning of the situation that causes friendly neighbors to become enemies.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor calls the cops on my dad and loses his parking privileges We’ve lived in a really quite neighborhood ( a dead end). The road is not marked so we used to park on both sides with 1 lane for cars to pass ( 2 cars dont pass at the same time). Our relationship with our neighbor was good up until now. He used to come in our yard to ask my father to teach him how to garden. When he goes on vacation he tells us we can park in his land ( which we never did because we have enough room for our cars but that was Nice of him)

That escalated quickly!

Until one day, he had a friend come over with a really large truck to help him work on his garden and my father’s car was parked in front of our house. The truck could pass because their was our neighbors car on the left and ours on the right. The neighbor didnt want to move his car saying it was on his property ( in front of his house on the public paved drive way) and he called us home to move my father’s. No one was home except my 13yo brother. He called my father to tell him about the situation and my father told the neighbor to take his car keys and move his car as he wasnt home. The neighbor refused and called the cops. They showed and he explained.

OP was pretty upset and wanted revenge.

The cops were quite annoyed that they had to show up for that and took my father keys to move his car out of the truck way. My family was mad, but i was enraged because in my country it is quite a big deal to call the cops on someone. So i took it upon myself to make it right. I started parking on his side od the road, and he came to me many times to tell me it’s his property.

It turns out the neighbor was right.

But as it was paved by the state, and had plots put there by the city officials, i didnt believe him ans told him to bring me proof this was his land. He had a survey and went to me one day to show me that this was indeed his property. I said OK and didnt park on his side anymore. However i called the mayor office to tell them that i would like the city to pay for plots in front of my house and pave the driveway too, as they did for my neighbor.

But actually, the neighbor was very wrong.

Turns out, my neighbor had a friend working at the mayor office and unofficially paved his driveway and put plots in front of his house ( not his property) to stop People from parking on his side of the road. It was deemed illegal and a few days later, the mayor office sent a guy to take off the plots ans the neighborhood had 2 more public spots ! I was petty, but it was worth it. If he had just moved my father’s car himself, none of it would have happened No need to say we no longer have a friendly relationship with him and he is not welcome anymore when he shows up unannounced to borrow gardening tools.

Yikes! That friendly neighborly relationship went from great to awful in record time!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

It is odd how the story played out.

This really does seem like it would be a problem.

It’s crazy how the neighbor reacted. OP’s dad wasn’t upset about the idea of moving his car. He simply wasn’t home. He even offered to let the neighbor move the car. I’m not sure why you’d call the police on someone for being so accommodating.

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