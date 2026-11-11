She Washes Dishes Twice a Day Because Her Roommate Keeps Using Her Plates—So She’s Deciding Whether to Lock Them Away
by Heather Hall
It’s frustrating to run out of clean dishes when you weren’t the one who used them.
That’s what keeps happening to one woman at home, even though she and her roommate have their own dishes.
For some reason, her roommate keeps reaching for her plates and cups. And when she’s done, she leaves them in her room or puts them in the sink with food still on them.
Once the woman found herself washing dishes twice a day just to have a clean plate, she tried separating their stuff. But her roommate kept using her dishes anyway.
Now she’d like to ask her roommate to use her own dishes, but part of her feels silly bringing it up.
Read on to see everything that’s been going on.
WIBTA if i tell my roommate to not use my dishes
I’m in an apartment with just me and my roommate (both 21F), and I get bothered when she uses my dishes because she has a ton of her own.
I’m someone who doesn’t like to use other people’s things.
I’ve never used her dishes, but she only really likes to use mine. She takes my dishes to her room, does a bad job hand-washing them, or just leaves them in the sink with food.
At this point, it feels kinda petty, but she’s fed up.
I know it can seem like a reach to ask for some people, but this really bothers me.
I do the dishes 2x a day because mine always run out. She has even taken my cups to class. And, like, yes, it’s in the common area, but she has so many dishes of her own, and I don’t understand why she only reaches for mine.
But part of me feels ridiculous to ask. I even separated our stuff, but she still uses them.
WIBTA?
Yikes! Her roommate sounds pretty selfish.
Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about her.
This reader thinks as long as she’s nice, it’ll be fine.
It seems like she has, but who knows?
Here’s what this reader would say.
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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.
It all boils down to a lack of respect for this person.
It may have been a little silly at first, but this has gone on too long.
Clearly, the roommate has no respect for her or her belongings.
At this point, she should tell her roommate that this isn’t working for her and ask her to stick to her own dishes.
Maybe once her roommate hears how much it’s been bothering her, she’ll make an effort to do better.
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AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · aita, annoying situation, dishes, household chores, lazy roommate, living situation, picture, reddit, roommate drama, top
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