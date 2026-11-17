Since She Moved In With Her Grandma, Their Neighbor Has Been So Rude and Relentless in Harassing Her That She’s Avoiding Her Own Home—And Doesn’t Know What to Do

There are some times in life where someone just doesn’t like you, and you can’t figure out why.

That was the case in this story where her neighbor would constantly be upset with her and cause problems, even though she did nothing wrong.

She was staying at her grandma’s house, and the neighbor really didn’t like that, and it got to the point where she would just stay with friends in order to avoid the neighbor entirely.

Now she is looking for some ways to get revenge, which is likely a bad idea. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

My grandmas neighbor is harassing me when I haven’t slept and lived there in a month. I’ve been living at my grandma’s apartment for a few months.

What is so awful that they can’t stay at their home?

However, over the past couple of months, I’ve been avoiding the apartment and staying at friends’ places, bouncing around from one place to another just to avoid the situation. For context, the complex is not specifically for elderly or retired people, just in case anyone is wondering.

She is doing everything he can to be a good neighbor it seems.

I wasn’t staying up late, having parties, or doing anything excessively loud. I wasn’t having people over, playing loud music, or engaging in any other noisy activities. The building is old, and the floors do squeak somewhat, but I usually try to sit still on the furniture after 9:30 p.m. so I don’t make too much noise. I don’t want to cause any trouble for my grandma.

Why would the neighbor make stuff up like this?

I don’t have any issues with the neighbors on either side of us because I don’t play loud music, make excessive noise, act loudly or obnoxiously, or invite guests over. However, this particular neighbor has started making accusations about me littering around the apartment grounds and flicking cigarette butts and joints over the balcony into her yard. I never did any of that. I don’t smoke on the balcony out of respect for my grandma, and I know the smoke would probably drift back into the apartment. I also keep my roaches, lol.

Some people just love drama.

I don’t litter my cigarette butts, either. When I have the occasional smoke, I usually put the butt out and put it in my pocket, an empty cigarette pack, or even a pocket in my purse. I’m not a heavy smoker, but when I do smoke, I make a point of not littering because cigarette butts are harmful to the environment and wildlife. On top of that, she’s been slandering us online. More specifically, I don’t particularly care what she says about me, but I feel bad for my grandma, who has been dragged into the middle of all this nonsense. It seems like this neighbor is bored and looking for trouble.

She is just trying to keep her distance.

A few months ago, I was told about the things she had been posting online, so I started bouncing around between friends’ places because I didn’t want to cause any more trouble for my grandma. She doesn’t need this stress. I’m sure she just wants to live peacefully in her apartment with her plants and her cat. My grandma is such a sweetheart, and although she wants to help me, I’ve been avoiding the apartment for almost two whole months now because I’m trying to prevent any more conflict. I’ve been staying with a friend for the past two months.

She had to swing in real quick, and the neighbor didn’t like it.

My grandma has since gone to visit my mom, who lives several hours away, and she’ll likely be staying there for a few months. In preparation for her trip, I went to the apartment to collect some of my belongings that I needed to keep at my friend’s place, since I was lending my keys to my aunt so she could water my grandma’s plants while she was away. My friend drove me to the apartment, and while he waited for me near the front entrance, the neighbor started hollering at me, telling me to hand in my keys and making comments about how I should leave my poor grandma alone. She was being rude and obnoxious, even though I hadn’t said anything to her and hadn’t been at the apartment in almost a whole month.

This is escalating things even more.

She then started filming my friend and me and getting nosy with him, even though he was parked across the street and wasn’t doing anything wrong. I brought my belongings downstairs and locked up the apartment, but apparently, she made a complaint claiming that I was “throwing stuff out of the apartment and throwing stuff around.” In reality, I was simply moving things around so I could pack up what I needed to take to my friend’s place and prepare for the next couple of months, since I would no longer have my keys.

To be fair, she shouldn’t have said this.

Granted, it wasn’t my finest moment, but as I was leaving with the last armful of my belongings, I called her a *****. She then started saying that I was a waste of space and money, a burden on my poor grandma, and that I should hand in my keys because my grandma deserved better than me. For context, my grandma loves me very much and was more than happy to help me because I was in a tight spot and had nowhere else to go while I was in the process of rehoming my dog. Sadly, he wasn’t able to adjust to apartment life.

It doesn’t seem like there is much she can do at all, other than ignore the neighbor.

My grandma is a lovely, sweet person who loves me dearly. I’m always happy to help her with whatever she needs, whether that means cleaning, tidying up, doing chores, or grocery shopping. I’m more than willing to help her however I can, and she loves me very much. Anyway, I’m staying at my friend’s place for the time being, but I’m still quite puzzled about the whole situation. I’m not sure what I can do, so if anyone has any ideas, please let me know!

Being petty will just make things worse.

As much as I probably shouldn’t be petty, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to be. I’d love to knock this woman down a peg or two for being so obnoxious and rude for absolutely no reason. I’m a young person who’s been struggling and is simply trying to get my life together. I’ve had a lot going on, and I’ve been dealing with quite a bit. Thankfully, I’m doing much better now and getting back on my feet.

She should just try to ignore the neighbor entirely.

That said, this isn’t necessarily just about me. I know I’m young and still figuring things out, but it’s incredibly unfair that she’s dragging my grandma into this and slandering her online. That’s completely unnecessary, and my grandma doesn’t deserve any of it. What can I say? I guess I’m petty, lol. Nonetheless, I’d like to do something about this situation. I’ll eventually have to return to the apartment because, technically, it’s still my home, and I’m worried that she’ll continue trying to cause trouble when I do.

Finding a way to smooth things over would be a much better idea.

I know I can speak to housing management about the harassment and the accusations, and I intend to address some of those issues. However, I’m also looking for some petty-but-harmless ideas to deal with the situation without making things worse. If anyone has any suggestions, please let me know ASAP!

While her reaction is understandable, being petty is really the worst thing that she can do right now. Instead, she should try to change the mind of the neighbor as much as possible. If that isn’t possible, then just ignore her.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Here is someone with a lot to say about the situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

It sounds like this commenter questions if she is really as inoffensive as she says.

This person worries that she will make things worse for her grandma.

Getting petty with the neighbor is only going to hurt her grandmother. Instead, she should just ignore her.

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