Store Employee Was Just About Ready To Leave On Time, But A Kind Couple Walked In And Asked For Help Right Before The End Of The Shift

One kind customer can rescue an exhausting retail shift.

This employee was ready to leave after a long day filled with difficult shoppers.

Then a sweet couple arrived needing extra help.

A shared tattoo changed the entire mood.

Let’s get into the full story.

A couple rode the Feels train into work and I hopped aboard. About a paycheck into working I had gotten a memorial tattoo for my granny and pa-pa who passed away quite a few years ago. Its an American traditional rose on my forearm, very noticeable(important to the story.) This story takes place a week or so after my tattoo fully healed. I work in retail at a huge name superstore in the electronics section. Being the newbie, I was given the grand opportunity to close every night for the next two months(close was 11:00 PM, but overtime because everyone would leave their work to me was about 12:00 AM).. Every night I was so mentally exhausted because my coworkers would leave me carts of stock to put on the floor, bin, throw to clearance, ect.

She almost got to leave early.

Well this particular day completely sucked. I don’t know why, but that day all my customers decided to be clowns. It was exactly 10:55 and I got everything done, all my work, I could leave now!!! But this couple comes into my section.

But at least the couple was nice.

I mentally scream but I do my usual retail smile and welcome them. This couple was roughly in their late 50’s, a sweet Asian lady married to the American man. They needed a GPS because theirs broke. Well, they were very nice and I ended up staying about 45 minutes late setting it up and everything with them.

Then the woman noticed her tattoo.

Usually my tattoo attracts attention instantly. At the end of the transaction, I take their card and the woman slaps her husbands arm, and in her cute broken English says: “Oh ma’am!! Look!! at husband Pull up sleeve, look he has rose too!” She’s so happy and the husband starts smiling and rolls up his sleeve and shows me a small rose, the size of a quarter he got when he was stationed in Japan when he was 19, with her name under it.

This is such a sweet way to end the day and the story!

They were so happy together, and they told me about spending a holiday with their family, and how I was very sweet to stay and help. I clocked out happy and called my mom and told her, actually crying because this little couple had made my day, thus making working that day so much more worth it. Thanks couple 🙂

Working late isn’t so bad if the customers are nice.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person loved the story.

Another person makes a good point about what it means to be American.

Another person shares a story about a couple who met in France during WWII.

It really was sweet.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

This person couldn’t resist a pun.

This tired employee stayed late to help an older couple set up their replacement GPS.

Their matching rose tattoos sparked a touching conversation that sent the worker home happy and calling her mother through tears.