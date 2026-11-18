Stranger Approaches Woman’s Dog Without Asking At A Winery, So She Speaks Up—Now Her Friends Think She Overreacted

It’s easy to get excited when you see a dog out in public, but you still need to ask before you pet it.

One dog owner stopped at a winery with two friends after a long hike. Her dog was worn out, so he lay down at her feet while they chatted.

Just a few minutes into their conversation, a woman suddenly rushed over and began petting him without asking.

The owner didn’t like how suddenly the woman had approached him, and when she saw her dog pulling his head away, she asked the woman to stop.

The woman apologized and walked away, but afterward, her friends said she was rude for speaking up.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling a lady to stop petting my dog? A while back, I went on a long hike with two friends and my Shiba, who was still in training. After our hike, we stopped by a nearby winery to chat. We sat inside, and my pup was worn out, so he lay down at my feet while we talked.

Suddenly, a woman came up and started messing with the dog.

After about 5 minutes, a drunk lady ran up to us and lay on the floor with my dog and started petting him kind of aggressively. I didn’t appreciate that she pulled up on him so suddenly and without asking my permission first, but he also didn’t seem interested in the attention. If I’ve learned anything about Shibas in my time with my pup, I’ve learned that he has very particular boundaries.

Noticing that her pup was uncomfortable, she asked the woman to stop.

So when I noticed him pulling his head away from her and his eyes starting to “whale,” I told her she shouldn’t pet people’s animals without permission. She seemed kind of embarrassed and mumbled an apology before going back to where she came from. I felt bad, but I felt I had to stand up for my baby’s sake. My friends did say I was a jerk for doing that, and maybe I could have said it nicer… but I didn’t like the way she approached us. AITA?

Wow! That’s some next-level entitlement.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about what the lady did here.

This person has a good point.

Animals do have boundaries.

Here’s someone who thinks she did nothing wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

And this person thinks her friends are wrong.

There’s nothing rude about asking someone to stop petting your dog.

In this case, the woman definitely should’ve asked before assuming it was okay.

And while she could’ve been a little nicer, the woman had been drinking, so there’s not telling if that would’ve even worked.

At the end of the day, it sounds like her friends made a big deal out of nothing.

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