Student Can’t Escape Her Flatmate’s Friend, Who’s Always In The Common Area And Keeps Her Awake Until 4 AM

There’s an unspoken rule in shared housing that a visitor should look like a visitor.

One university student felt that rule had been broken when a flatmate’s friend started spending nearly every waking hour in their common area.

She was there during the afternoon, she was there in the early morning, and her things had a permanent place in the living room.

The student could hear the pair talking while she tried to sleep, often until 4 a.m. The friend lived just ten minutes away and still insisted on studying in the flat. The other flatmates hadn’t mentioned any issue.

Now she’s trying to work out whether she’s being unreasonable for having a problem with the arrangement.

Keep reading for the full story.

Roommate constantly in living area So I live in a shared flat with 3 other people. One of them constantly has her friend over. And by constantly, I mean constantly. We’re in uni, so this means they have a lot of free time (i.e., they would be there in the middle of classes, etc.).

Her roommates have used this free time in a very annoying way.

This wouldn’t be an issue if they were in her room, but they’re always in the common area. Until 4 a.m. Every day. I can hear their voices when I’m trying to fall asleep. It’s not like the rest of us don’t use the common area, or that they would kick us out if we do, but their things are perpetually there.

The student was fine with it at first, but now?

At first, we joked that her friend was our “fourth flatmate.” But it’s gotten to the point where I see her more than I see my other roommates. And to top it all off? She lives 10 minutes away but sees fit to “study” in the living area.

Now the student is questioning whether she’s right to be upset by it.

I genuinely can’t tell if I am the problem since none of my other roommates have mentioned anything, but I’m going insane. I come back from class at 2 p.m.? They’re there. I come back from a night out at 3 a.m.? They’re still there. I’m going insane.

This would wear on just about anyone.

Did redditors agree?

Things have gotten a little excessive.

This user agrees things have gone too far.

Her friends should back her up on this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

It’s time to be as straightforward as possible about this.

Her roommate is crossing a line here, and in all likelihood, she knows it. Nobody invites a friend over from 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. every day without noticing the toll it takes on everyone else.

She’s relying on her flatmates to stay quiet so she doesn’t have to change.

If it’s truly bothering her, she shouldn’t need to wait for someone else to back her up.

If this girl is going to stay over this often, she may as well start chipping in on rent.

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