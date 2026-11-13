Teen Girl Can’t Fix Her Broken Duvet Zipper, So She Wakes Her Dad Up In The Middle Of The Night For Help

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. If you realized the zipper on your duvet cover was broken when you went back to bed, what would you do?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and she refuses to go back to sleep until the problem is resolved. She tries to solve it herself for awhile, but when that fails, she decides she needs her dad’s help.

Keep in mind that it’s 2am.

Let’s see how the story works out.

My Dad keeps my bedsheets in his bedroom. I need them at 2am. Backstory: I’m almost 15, and my parents are divorced. I spend every other weekend with my Dad, and he goes on about how he wants to spend ‘quality time’ with me. So I wake up at around 1:30-40am, and go to the bathroom. When I come back, I get into bed and notice my duvet is all lumped up to one side in my duvet cover. So I take the duvet out, and then the zip that holds the duvet in the cover breaks.

She has three options.

I spend 10 minutes (at nearly 2am) trying and failing to fix it. At this point, I have 3 options: Sleep with the duvet not in the cover. This isn’t an option as it’s uncomfortable, and my dad insists on getting me up early, so I want to get as much good quality sleep as possible. Sleep with the duvet in the cover, which is not zipped up. This isn’t an option as it will go lumpy very quickly. See point 1. Get a new duvet cover.

She thinks her dad is a little over protective.

So I search my room for a duvet cover, only to realise… one isn’t in my room. I scratch my head, and after about 10 secs (it’s 1:50am by this point, and I’m tired), I realise where it’ll be. My dad is the sort of person who had reservations about me going on a 10 minute train ride along at age 13, and won’t let me have a house key or anything for his house just in case. Bearing this in mind, I know exactly where MY duvet will be – HIS and his new wife’s bedroom.

She wanted revenge.

So I tiptoe across the landing, get to the door, and realise I have no clue where it would be. So I do the only thing remaining – I knock. By this point, there is a small element of revenge in this idea, as I’m thinking “So if you don’t think I’m independent enough to have my own bedsheets in my own room at age almost 15 years of age, then I’ll change your mind by force”, but I also just want a duvet cover.

She seems pleased with how it worked out.

I wake him (and his wife – BONUS!) and ask him to help. He comes into my room with his usual ‘I can do this, it’s easy’ attitude, and spends 5 minutes struggling with the broken zip before conceding defeat and getting me a new duvet. I finally get back to sleep just shy of 2am, petty revenge completed.

Wow! That’s a lot to deal with in the middle of the night. I would’ve just slept with a lumpy duvet for the one night and handled it in the morning.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

A mother shares her perspective.

Another person comments on the teenage mind.

This person makes a good point about her dad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Here’s some advice about the duvet.

I don’t see any reason for her to be upset at her dad. The things that annoy her seem to be that her dad wants to spend time with her and that she doesn’t have bedding in her bedroom.

I doubt that her dad doesn’t trust her with bedding. It’s probably just that there isn’t room to store bedding in her bedroom, or it may not occur to her dad that she would want to store extra bedding in her bedroom.

She seems to be upset about nothing.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling. Read Story →