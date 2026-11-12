They Followed Orders And Said Nothing In Front Of Leadership, Yet Their Boss Eventually Had To Let Them Speak When She Couldn’t Explain The Project

Taking all the credit becomes risky when someone else actually understands the work.

A project manager wanted complete recognition, even though her employee knew the project far better.

Instead of arguing, the employee accepted an order that would soon expose the knowledge gap.

Let’s see how this one played out shall we?

Sure; I’ll keep my mouth shut Years ago, I was working on a really big project. The VP was aware that I was the main resource on the project, so he included me in the status meetings. My manager did NOT like that; she didn’t want anyone else getting any kind of recognition for the project. So I was instructed to sit there and keep my mouth shut.

She did exactly what her boss asked.

The next status meeting came around, and I did just what she told me to do: I sat there, taking notes and saying nothing… right up until the VP started asking questions about project details, which she couldn’t answer because she was the only person attached to the project who did not actually *work* on the project. She was furious, but what could she do? After that disaster, I was allowed to attend *and* participate.

Wow! That sure changed quickly.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person dealt with someone like that.

Here’s someone who does the opposite with their employees.

According to this comment, they dealt with the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Hmm… this is interesting.

The employee stayed silent as ordered while the manager struggled to answer the vice president’s detailed project questions.

After that embarrassing meeting, the employee was finally allowed to attend and speak during future updates.

She wanted sole credit and accidentally scheduled a live demonstration of why she did not deserve it.