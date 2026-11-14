What Started As Free Rides For A Friend Becomes A Costly Commitment When A Student Realizes How Much Time And Money The School Trips Are Taking

Free favors can become expensive routines.

This student spent extra money and nearly an hour driving a classmate home.

His friend never offered help.

One solo trip changed everything.

Check out why the rides finally stopped.

AITA for cutting off free rides to my classmate? My classmate and friend from university lives fairly close to me, about 10 km or a 12 to 20 minute drive away during traffic. I’ve been giving him rides since the start of the semester, and honestly, I didn’t expect my monthly gas expenses to go up this much. After doing some budgeting, I realized I’m spending about $45 extra per month. I really can’t afford that, and I even told him indirectly that gas prices are hurting me a lot lately.

His friend seems pretty inconsiderate.

He just responded with, “I know right, that’s too bad.”

It’s not just the money, it’s also the time. I waste almost an hour giving him a ride. Yesterday I told him I had some important chores to do (which was true, I had to collect my family’s laundry from the clothesline), and I saw how much time I saved by not driving him.

He really does save a lot of time.

He’s slow and takes forever to get his stuff, and sometimes he stays behind to talk with professors or other students.

When I leave class alone, I’m at the parking lot within three minutes. With him, it usually takes fifteen. Our class ends at 2:00 PM, and I usually get home around 3:45 PM. Going alone, I got home at 2:50 PM. I had so much more energy to focus on my homework and even had time to relax for once.

Time for things to change.

Today I told him I’m not giving him rides anymore. He offered gas money, about $10 a week, which doesn’t even cover the cost, and I said no. He got pretty upset and tried to guilt trip me by saying he now has to pay two bus fares and it’ll take him an extra hour to get home. AITA?

Reddit ruled NTA, saying it’s not anyone’s job to subsidize another person’s commute.

This person agreed that offering rides is a favor, not an obligation.

This person said this guy is a “leach.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this person has some solid advice.

The student realized these rides cost him $45 monthly and nearly an hour each day, so he ended the arrangement.

His classmate’s longer bus trip was not his responsibility, especially after months of ignoring the burden.