Woman Books A Pet-Friendly Hotel Despite Her Severe Allergies, Then Demands A Full Refund After Being Placed In A Room That Had Housed Animals

Booking a pet-friendly hotel when you’re severely allergic to animals sounds like a questionable vacation decision. But apparently, one guest expected the hotel to have a completely pet-free room waiting just for her.

One front desk employee is sharing a frustrating encounter with a woman who seemed genuinely shocked to discover that animals had previously stayed in the hotel’s rooms.

The property specifically welcomes pets, and because it’s an older building, every room has accommodated animals at some point.

When the guest explained her allergy concerns, the employee made it clear that an allergen-free room couldn’t be guaranteed.

Management even offered to approve a penalty-free cancellation through the third-party booking service.

Instead, the woman decided to stay.

Unfortunately, nearly two hours later, she returned to the front desk demanding a refund.

And when the booking agent got involved, the employee found themselves repeatedly explaining why the hotel couldn’t provide something that simply didn’t exist.

Guest books at a pet friendly hotel and then wants full refund because pets have been there before My hotel is specifically designated as pet friendly, there are no special “pet rooms,” you just pay the pet fee and are put into a room. This hotel is old so all rooms have had pets in them before. A guest checked in and then requested a room that no animals have ever been in, I let them know that we don’t have any and that all rooms have had pets at some point. Her eyes get wide and she acts shocked, “But I’m allergic to pet dander!” Ok.. why would you book here then? She wasn’t rude or anything I just don’t understand the thought process of not checking these things if the allergy is so bad.

The shock of it all!

I tell her that we still don’t have any rooms that have never had pets and I can’t guarantee a room will have absolutely no allergens, but that the rooms that have had a recent pet are cleaned more thoroughly. She asks to cancel, and of course she booked through a third party so I let her know she needs to call them and cancel. After about 3 minutes she decided it’s not worth the effort and agreed to just check in like normal.

Alrighty then…

After both me and my manager informed her that we cannot guarantee it won’t have allergens and that if she wants to cancel NOW we would agree with the third party to refund, she says no, I’ll just check in. Of course almost 2 hours later she comes back saying she can’t do it and she wants the refund, and that the third party will be calling. Immediately the phone rings and it’s the third party requesting she be fully refunded.

Indecisive much?

I already know it’s going to be a no as the room has been used for a while and the guest knew the risks when checking in, I still message my manager though and she says the same. I inform the third party and they immediately give me an attitude, “you can’t just move her to another room without animals?” I tell them no, we don’t HAVE any. “You won’t make an exception for a medical emergency??” How can I make an exception when it doesn’t exist? They rudely ask, “ok, so you’re refusing to make an exception and move them.” I tell them no, I’m not ‘refusing.’ We don’t have it available, we never have.

Is this microphone on?!

They then ask me to refund the guest and I tell them again that no, she’s been in the room for a while and knew the risks at check in. The agent finally gives up and the guest tells me they told her they ‘couldn’t get in touch with us and would let her know in 30 minutes,’ I let her know they actually did get in touch with us but I didn’t directly tell her the result of the conversation because I’d rather the third party agent deal with the fallout of an angry guest rather then me. The guest then starts telling me she can smell urine and pet dander and poop of the animals here (not true, we don’t even have any pets on her floor at the moment), and she doesn’t want to have to call an ambulance to pick her up later due to her severe allergies.

Oh please.

I just let her know she can checkout but I can’t give the refund.

Finally, she left. If it’s bad enough you’d need an ambulance like you claim, and apparently you could smell the urine dander and poop as soon as you came in… WHY would you still agree to stay here after being offered the ability to cancel without charge??

The guest’s concerns about pet allergies are understandable, particularly if she has experienced severe reactions in the past. However, booking a pet-friendly hotel without confirming whether allergen-free accommodations are available was a significant oversight.

The hotel was transparent about its limitations from the beginning. Both the employee and manager explained that every room had previously accommodated animals and offered to approve a cancellation without penalty before she settled in.

The guest declined that option and chose to use the room anyway.

While it’s possible she experienced genuine discomfort after checking in, that doesn’t automatically entitle her to a full refund, especially after the hotel clearly communicated the risks.

The third-party agent’s insistence that the employee move her to a pet-free room was equally unhelpful. Staff can’t provide accommodations that don’t exist.

That said, the employee should have communicated the refund decision directly rather than leaving the guest waiting for an answer.

Ultimately, the guest had an opportunity to avoid the situation before checking in and chose not to take it.

This person says this is clearly someone who’s not used to being told no.

This person understands completely.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

And this person makes a solid point.

She booked a pet-friendly hotel, turned down a free cancellation and then wanted her money back when the pet-friendly part turned out to be exactly as advertised.

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