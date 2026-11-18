Woman Doesn’t Want To Buy AI-Designed T-Shirts To Support Her Coworker With Cancer, But Fears Her Colleagues Will Judge Her

When a coworker is going through something difficult like a cancer battle, it is great if everyone can come together to show them support.

That was the situation in this story, so another coworker created some custom shirts that she was selling to support the cancer battle.

The t-shirts, however, were designed with AI, and this woman is against AI, so she doesn’t want to buy one, but will feel like a jerk for not supporting her coworker, so she isn’t sure what to do.

In my opinion, she should just buy the t-shirt. Check out the full story below and see what you think.

WIBTA for not buying a shirt supporting a cancer patient? I (F20s) work in a large organization, but my sector is very small–10-15 people-ish.

It is great that they are supportive of their coworker.

One of the ladies (F40s) who works in my sector is going through cancer treatments currently. Doctors caught the cancer early, so she’s still working and is doing treatment via therapeutic vaccines. One of her friends in the office, we’ll call her Becca (F40s), has sent out a lot of ideas throughout her treatment for us to support her. Message boards, meal trains, donations, etc.

What a great idea.

Recently, Becca put out a message to our sector that she’d designed some shirts in support of the lady with cancer and wanted to see if we were interested in buying any. Her idea is for us to wear them next week to work (that’s when her next vaccine is) to show our support.

Even if you don’t support AI, this is for a good cause.

My problem is that the shirt designs are AI-generated. For background, I’m an artist with many artist friends, and I don’t feel comfortable supporting AI art. I’d offered to create a handmade design Becca could use as another shirt option, but she denied because she’d already sent her designs to the printer.

AI does make things fast, that is for sure.

She insisted that she just used AI for the sake of efficiency with such a close-cut deadline, but that the concept and ideas were all her own. She then doubled down, asking if I wanted to buy a shirt. Other people in my sector have been “replying all” to place their orders, so I know several others are getting them.

Even her husband thinks she should buy a shirt.

I would feel like an absolute jerk not showing my support for this lady with cancer, but my principles against AI are really strong and it just doesn’t feel right. My alternative idea was rejected, so I’m not sure what to do. My husband did say he’s with me 9 times out of 10, but in this situation, maybe it’s worth putting my principles aside for a greater cause.

Yeah, she should just buy the shirt. Or at least donate the money.

I can see where he might be right. This might be a stupid reason to dig my heels in the mud. But it still doesn’t sit right with me to buy an AI-designed shirt. WIBTA for not buying an AI-created shirt to support the cancer patient?

AI is a reality in the world, and it isn’t going to go away. She shouldn’t let her dislike for that prevent her from supporting a coworker.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

There are alternative options.

Donating some money would be nice.

This is a good question.

Getting her something else would be a good alternative.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This commenter suggests getting her a card instead.

Just buy the shirt and be supportive, AI isn’t going away.

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