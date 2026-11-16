Woman Has Been Furious At Her Ex Ever Since She Found Out He Was Having An Affair, So She Decided To Get Revenge Via His Work Vehicle

What would you do if you found out a long time partner was having an affair?

Breaking up with them would probably be the first thing that would come to mind, but if you’ve been together for many years, that’s not going to be easy.

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she has been sad and mad ever since she broke up with her ex. She’s having trouble getting over the hurt she feels, but being petty makes her feel just a little bit better.

Keep reading to learn how she got some petty revenge on her ex.

Called code enforcement on my cheating ex for parking his commercial vehicle on residential property My ex and I were dating for 14 years, since we were 17. He finally admitted to cheating on me for the past 2 years, and we broke up and things have been horrible since. I am constantly either angry or sad. It’s been a month and I am still hurting so bad.

She’s actually sad, angry…and petty.

But now I also go through waves of pettiness. Anyway, my ex owns his own business and would keep his large commercial truck in our driveway. I think he only got away with it because the house was on a county road. I think it’s also one of those things where the town looks the other way unless someone complains. After he moved out of the house, he started keeping his truck at the homewrecker’s house, which is in a small quiet residential neighborhood.

Of course, she couldn’t let him get away with that.

Well, I called code enforcement to complain about the truck being there since it exceeds the town ordinance of no vehicles in residential areas over a gross weight of 15 tons. His truck is 19 tons. Basically he wouldn’t be allowed to park there anymore. I didnt expect any movement from the town for awhile, but it happened very quickly.

It worked out better than she expected (but not for her ex).

Turns out the homewrecker didn’t check the mail for a week to see the town’s warning about moving the truck within a few days. Since the truck wasnt moved in time, he got a $2k fine. So I only intended for him to get the warning so he couldnt park the truck there anymore. Needless to say when I found out he got the fine, I was pretty happy. The universe did him dirtier than I intended. I was pretty proud of this one.

That had to be a very satisfying moment.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loves how it worked out.

Another person thinks the ex deserves revenge.

This person encourages her to move on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

One person has a question.

Being petty may make her feel a little bit better, but therapy might be needed for her to really move on. They were together for a long time. I’m sure this breakup really does hurt.

The revenge worked out a little too well!

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