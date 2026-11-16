Woman Moves Out Of A House In Awful Condition And Takes Her Landlord To Court

Imagine deciding to rent a house. What would you do if the landlord refused to fix anything and brushed off major problems as if they were no big deal? Would you fix the problems yourself, pester her until she does her job, or move?

In this story, one person was in this situation, and she eventually decided to move even though her lease wasn’t up yet.

That led to another problem. The landlord wanted another month’s rent, but the renter did not want to pay. She talked to a real estate agent friend who gave her some good advice.

Let’s read all about it.

Refused to take the deposit and just let me go? Now you have to pay. I rented a house at the beginning of the year, but I couldn’t stay there a minute longer. It was an awful house, and everything broke down days after I moved in. I had major leaks, flooding in the kitchen, mold, etc. I told the landlord, and she said, “Fix it yourself. It’s not even a big issue.”

OP decided to move.

After three months, I gave her a one-month notice that I was moving out. I told her she could have the deposit since I was breaching the contract (the contract stated that I would rent her house for a year). But no, she said I had to pay her the rent for that month too (it’s already included in the contract, in the case of moving out, I don’t have to pay for the rent for the last month I live there. Because it’s already include in the deposit). She also wanted “fees” for her time to look for a new renter.

A friend gave her some good advice.

Hell no I wasn’t doing that. I consulted with my real estate agent friend and showed her the contract. I asked for her help on what I could do. I didn’t want to pay for the last month’s rent since I was only there for 10 days. My friend told me that the landlord couldn’t do that, and that she had already overcharged me for the deposit stated in the law. But since I had signed the contract, I still had to give her the deposit. However, I could sue her for overcharging me and extortion. So, I sued her. I didn’t have to pay the last month’s rent, and she had to pay a big fine.

It’s a really good thing she talked to her friend. It would’ve been even better if she could’ve had a city inspector look at the condition of the house. It sounds unlivable. I feel bad for anyone else who rents it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person expected a different kind of revenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Another person has a question.

This person is confused.

As for the last comment, I assume OP meant that she lived there for 3 months when she notified the landlord that she was moving, and she was only going to be living in the apartment for 10 days during that last month.

I’m glad she had a friend to turn to for good advice.

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