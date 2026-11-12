Woman Sick Of Doing All The Cooking And Cleaning Starts Ordering Takeout And Hiring A Housekeeper

In any relationship where multiple people are living under the same roof, it’s important to agree about who is going to do what housework and who is going to pay what bills. This is true for roommates, married couples, and anyone living together.

In this story, we hear about a boyfriend and girlfriend who live together. The boyfriend sounds a bit old-fashioned, thinking cooking and cleaning are the girlfriend’s “job.”

Uh, no! She has a job.

She refuses to do all the cooking and cleaning, and she also wants to prove a point to her boyfriend.

He thinks she’s wasting money, but she is being completely honest. Does he need to step up and help out, or did she really go too far?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for wasting money to make a point? My bf and I moved in together 8 months ago and he hasn’t cooked or cleaned once since. He works more than me (50h vs 40h) so he uses it as an excuse saying since he works more than me I should do the cooking and cleaning. I got sick of it and refused to clean or cook for a week. And he complained I wasn’t doing my “job”.

She gave him two options.

I argued I wasn’t paid for my work. And he argued since he pays more of the rent etc I had to do more of the housework. I told him I would pay half of everything from now on and he will have to do half of the cleaning and cooking or I would order out food and hire a cleaner to fulfill his half of the cooking and cleaning. He agreed and said I could do whatever and so told him I was taking my money out of our joint account so he could see how much those expenses really cost.

It took him a while to realize these costs add up.

He shrugged since he probably thought cleaners and prepared food was cheap. We have a joint account so every time I reminded him he had to clean or cook and he ignored me, I told him I’m getting take out or a cleaner and used our joint account to do it and sent him the receipt. After 2 weeks he called me in a panic saying we don’t have much money in our joint account. And I showed him all the receipts for the last 2 weeks and told him I’m just using his money to complete tasks he wouldn’t.

Her boyfriend thinks she’s petty.

He complained I didn’t tell him. And I showed him all the texts where I asked him to do those tasks and when he didn’t do them within 24h I got him to pay for the services and attached the bills. He complained I wasted $500 to be petty.

She doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

And I told him he doesn’t value my cooking and cleaning so now he gets to pay market price for them. We got into a fight where he demanded I pay him back. And I told him I texted him before and after using each service and he chose to ignore me so it’s not my fault he doesn’t want to do any work.

She has a full-time job. It’s ridiculous for her boyfriend to expect her to do all the cooking and cleaning. I think paying to have his half of the housework done isn’t petty but 100% reasonable. He can start cooking and cleaning if he doesn’t like how much it costs.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the boyfriend “a child.”

Another person seems to think the boyfriend wants to be treated like a child.

This could be a big red flag.

Another person says the boyfriend is “lazy.”

If he’s so lazy he can’t even bother to look at her texts and her receipts, that’s pretty bad. He either needs to step up and do his fair share, or she needs to seriously rethink this relationship unless she wants all the cooking and cleaning to fall to her (which she definitely doesn’t). This sounds like a huge red flag.

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