Woman Suspects Her Sister Only Got Her Job Because Of Their Aunt, But Her Sister Is Voted Employee Of The Month

Jealously and siblings are definitely not strangers. When one sibling is doing well and excited about it, it can be common for a sibling who isn’t doing as well to be jealous and to say mean things about the sibling out of jealousy.

In this story, an older sister claims that the younger sister only got her job because of their aunt.

That’s not really true at all, and the younger sister eventually has the perfect way to prove her older sister wrong.

Let’s read all about it.

Sister didn’t think I earned my job Very small, but was satisfying. This was a few years back now, but I got a job with the same company my aunt was working at at the time, just different departments. She retired later that year, but I’m still working at this company, right. Boss man was reluctant to hire me, a tiny woman, to work at a men’s drug and alcohol rehab, but I proved I was worth keeping. I’ve literally saved three lives at this job. (Narcan, my guys. Learn it live it love it.)

Her sister sounds jealous.

My oldest sister, who has always been a stuck-up ungrateful person that nobody likes, starting talking nonsense one fine day about how my aunt “bought” this job for me. Mind you, she was unemployed at the time, and had been for like two years. And my aunt, while well-liked and established at this company, was not a high rank and had no say whatsoever in hiring. She literally just provided a reference. And she, you know. Left. And I *wasn’t* immediately fired. HMMM.

This was the perfect way to prove her sister wrong.

And then. It just so happened. That I got voted employee of the month. Got a cheap printed certificate and a $20 Walmart card, wooo. I didn’t really care about the award, but boy leaving that piece of paper on the counter where that witch could see it… mmm. Tasty. Interestingly enough, she never said anything about my job being “bought” for me again. And nowadays she is once again unemployed while I have kept this job for EIGHT YEARS.

Her aunt’s reference probably helped her get the job, but she was obviously very good at her job, or she wouldn’t have worked there so long and wouldn’t have been voted employee of the month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Exactly!

This is a good point.

Another person has similarly awful family members.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

If only!

She definitely put her sister in her place, and she didn’t even have to say a word. Her work spoke for her.

How do you buy a job for someone? What kind of logic even is that? Her sister is just jealous.

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