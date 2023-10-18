‘I went for the lobster grilled cheese.’ Their Were Told They Were Tipping Too Much, So This Employee Followed The Rules And Spent Way More Money Than They Would Have
by Matthew Gilligan
Tipping too much, huh?
What’s a person to do if they’re told that by their superiors when it comes to paying for meals on work trips?
Well, maliciously comply, of course!
And that’s what this person did!
Check out their story below.
Company says I tip too high when I travel. Now I intentionally order more expensive food so I can tip what I think is an appropriate amount.
“When going over my expense report my company saw I tipped 20% for lunch one afternoon. Lunch was $15, the tip was $3. They told me that is too much “because I wouldn’t do that with my money”.
Heck yeah I do. I just took the better part of an hour of my servers time. The least I could do is leave $3. It’s $3 for crying out loud, but rules are rules.
However my company is fairly generous allowing me $75 a day to spend on food, which I never do and that’s about to change.
For lunch today instead of my usual salad or sandwich, I went for the lobster grilled cheese. And of course upgrades my regular fries to the duck fat fries.
Enjoy “saving” that 5% for the rest of my travel meal expenses.”
Take a look at what people had to say.
One person said they were flagged for how much they spent on a business trip…and it wasn’t much.
Another Reddit user said this is just a waste of time.
And this individual found a clever way to get around the rules at their company.
This is what happens when bad rules happen to good people.